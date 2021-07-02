The St. Thomas More Cougars lost every starting wide receiver from last season, but that hasn’t derailed senior quarterback Walker Howard.
Howard, a five-star recruit, committed to LSU last summer, and continues to work hard to follow up on his junior season when he led the Cougars to the state championship.
That team goal is what is topping Howard's priority list this summer, not all the individual accolades and what outsiders think.
“I’m excited for this year,” Howard said. “It’s going great. We’re not supposed to be as good as we were last year. Everyone’s down-talking us, but that won’t stop us. We’re going to win another state championship.”
Part of that process is Howard taking on more of a leadership role this offseason with the Cougars having graduated several key players from last year’s state title team, including his top receiver in LSU signee Jack Bech.
“He (Howard) has stepped up more as a leader for the team,” Cougars offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said. “He’s maturing, has gotten better physically and is understanding how to manage the game and manipulate the game as a veteran. He’s learning to do more, and it’s just a whole lot of fun to be a part of.”
Howard has worked well with his new cast of receivers led by Jack Hines, who saw playing time last season before going down with an injury.
“They (new receivers) are doing very well right now,” Howard said. “I've had to step up as a leader because we have a fresh team this year."
“I’ve been putting in a lot of work with Walker (Howard) to build up chemistry,” Hines said. “It’s definitely a blessing to have a quarterback as good as Walker. He’s also a great leader and has got a lot to prove with this team. He’s been putting his head down and working with us.”
Howard’s not only improved as a leader, but he’s been working on improving his already elite skill set, specifically his accuracy.
“His (Howard’s) arm has probably gotten a little more explosive, but he’s now really focusing on dialing in on accuracy,” Savoie said. “Just tightening down his window. He’s going to have to get used to doing those things at the next level, so we’ve just been focusing on that this offseason. His work ethic’s been good. It’s not about him. He just comes in and does work and leads by example.”
Howard currently stands at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds and is a good athlete who can run, but his top skill is clearly his cannon arm.
“He (Howard) could run if necessary,” Savoie said. “We weigh the risk of protecting him while also utilizing his skills and abilities. There’s a happy medium to get him as many snaps as possible, so we’ve just got to be careful.”
“It takes a little bit to get used (working with Howard),” Hines said. “He can put it on a line or drop it in from the pocket. We've been developing chemistry. It’s all about the time you put in with him.”
While this offseason has presented opportunities for Howard to go on visits outside of LSU, he’s stayed 100 percent committed to the Tigers.
“No (other visits), I’m just LSU all the way,” Howard said. “Finally getting to see all the coaches in person was incredible. The energy over there is exciting. I can’t wait to get over there.”
Howard will likely be in the mix to start right away once he gets to LSU, but he’s currently focused on finishing strong with the Cougars.
“That (a state championship) is the goal every year," Howard said. "It’s all about winning. It doesn’t matter how good your stats are, it’s about going out with the win. That’s what I’m worried about. I’m just worried about another undefeated state championship.”
“Every workout the whole team is focused on one goal, which is winning a state championship,” Hines said. “No one’s worried about getting 1,000 yards. You can see the brotherhood that’s formed over the summer.”