LEROY — The Eunice Bobcats took advantage of some early turnovers to record a big district win over the North Vermilion Patriots on Friday night.

Eunice forced five turnovers, as well as recovering an onside kick, while quarterback Simeon Ardoin had five total touchdowns, rolling to a 57-19 District 4-4A triumph over North Vermilion.

"You can't turn over the ball and beat a bad team, much less a great team like Eunice," NVHS coach Brett Blakey said. "I told the guys tonight that if we don't protect the football better, that we're not going to win another football game.

Eunice got on the scoreboard first, recovering a fumble, and then going on a 65-yard scoring drive, which was capped off by a 30-yard touchdown run by Jeoul Hill.

Following a 2-point conversion run by Ardoin, the Bobcats led things 8-0 at the 6:23 mark of the opening quarter.

+3 Foote: Chaotic Week 8 schedule ended up producing historic performances In so many ways, Week 8 of the high school football season in the Acadiana area was chaotic.

Eunice got the football right back, after recovering an onside kick, and then got into the end zone on a 1-yard plunge by Ardoin to extend their advantage to 15-0.

Following the recovery of another North Vermilion fumble, the Bobcats struck again, scoring at the 10:16 mark of the second quarter when Deon Ardoin scored on a 7-yard touchdown run, to widen their lead to 22-0.

North Vermilion got on the board for the first time at the 4:08 mark of the second quarter when Devin Martinez scored on a short 1-yard touchdown run, to trim the deficit to 22-7.

The last 1:00 of the second half may have taken away any chance the Patriots had of overcoming their first two turnovers, however.

Eunice got back in the end zone with 37 seconds left in the half when Ardoin scored his second rushing touchdown of the half, this one from 2 yards out to make it 29-7.

But the Bobcats weren’t done.

Eunice forced a third North Vermilion turnover in the half, and got the football back with 17 seconds left.

Rayne captures dramatic last-minute victory over 3A champion Eunice to highlight Guidry's first season RAYNE — The Rayne Wolves recorded their biggest win of the season on Friday night, and they did it in dramatic fashion.

Two plays later, Ardoin connected with Jaheim Mitchell on a 22-yard scoring strike with :01, to give them a commanding 36-7 halftime lead, and one that took the wind right out of North Vermilion.

Eunice outgained North Vermilion in total yards in the first half 270-114, including a 192-104 advantage on the ground, as well as a 78-10 edge in the passing department.

North Vermilion scored on the first possession of the second half, when Martinez completed a 57-yard scoring drive with a 5-yard touchdown run, to get the Patriots to within 36-13, with 9:41 left to go in the third quarter.

Eunice answer right back, scoring at the 7:25 mark of the third quarter when Ardoin hit Mitchell with another touchdown pass of the evening, this one from 22-yards out, to make it 43-13.

The Bobcats, after forcing yet another turnover, scored at the 1:17 mark of the third quarter when Ardoin threw his third touchdown of the game, this one a 32-yard scoring strike to Dylan Guillory to make it 50-13.

The Patriots made things more respectable at the 9:41 mark of the final quarter when quarterback Darius Gilliam scored on a 12-yard touchdown run, to make it 50-19.

Eunice scored the final points of the game at the 5:53 mark of the fourth quarter when Ardoin connected with Mitchell on the duo’s third scoring pass of the night, this one from three yards away to make it 57-19.

Mitchell led the way for the Bobcats, passing for over 160 yards, as well as eclipsing the 100-yard rushing mark, while totaling five total touchdowns, including four passing touchdowns and one scoring run.

In a losing cause for the Patriots, Gilliam eclipsed 100 yards in both rushing and passing.

"You just can't give a great team as many opportunities as we gave them," Blakey said. "They only forced us to punt one time, so, it goes back to we stopped ourselves a lot tonight.

"But we've just got to protect the football better," Blakey said. "We turned over the ball five times; four on offense and once on special teams. That's five extra possessions. That's five too many against a great team like Eunice.

"I was proud of our offense for coming out in the second half and competing," Blakey said. "I thought we had two or three great drives in the half, moving the ball, and our offensive line played well, and seems to be coming together heading into the playoffs."

LCA Knights explode in second quarter in road rout of Rayne RAYNE — Errol Rogers Jr. gets the headlines in the dual-quarterback system used by the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights.

With the victory, Eunice improved to 7-2, overall, and 2-1 in District 4-4A play, while North Vermilion fell to 5-4, 2-2, respectively.

"I love these guys, and the work they've put in," Blakey said. "We've just got to get our focus back, correct our mistakes, and get ready to play another great team (St. Thomas More) next week."

Eunice concludes its regular season schedule next week, hosting LaGrange in a district tilt, while North Vermilion, which has now concluded district play, wraps-up their regular season schedule with a road game at St. Thomas More.

"We've got to get our focus back on just getting better day after day," Blakey said. "The focus now needs to just be getting better every day, on every play."