After 11 successful seasons as Kaplan’s head football coach, Stephen Lotief was relieved of his coaching duties earlier this week.
"After considering the projected needs of all student-athletes at Kaplan High School the administration has made the decision to take our athletic program in a new direction," Kaplan principal Patricia Thibodeaux said in a statement Thursday. "With much respect, Kaplan High School wishes Coach Stephen Lotief great success in the next phase of his career."
After initially declining comment on the development, Lotief detailed the reasons he was given for his dismissal.
“The first reason I was given was an eligibility issue in wrestling,” said Lotief, who also served as the head wrestling coach. “My problem with that is I don’t do eligibility. I’m not the athletic director. Fred Menard is the new athletic director. We didn’t have a problem for 10 years with eligibility.
“Also, my son, Michael Lotief, was not listed as a CECP coach for wrestling. Again, I’m not the athletic director. So in my mind, I’m getting fired for someone else’s business.”
Lotief said it was also mentioned that the wrestling program is in the red financially.
“We haven’t been able to hold any fundraisers because of COVID,” Lotief said. “In my mind, we were going to be in the black by next year.”
Lotief said the second reason given to him was low numbers of players in football.
“Only it’s not football season,” Lotief said. “Plus, we have a big population of kids on virtual.
“So I guess at Kaplan High, it’s better to lose with a lot of players on your team than to win with a few players on your team where you have to work hard to be successful.”
Lotief said he was also told by a school board administrator that he was also let go for “berating a kid using foul language.”
An incident report did record a situation where two students were told by the school’s powerlifting coach not to work out during the athletic P.E. hour. According to the report, Lotief called out the kids by yelling, “Go sit down, you can’t walk. You are going to strain yourself for powerlifting.”
The report went on to tell the rest of the team the students were “selfish and called them names.”
“That comment was sarcasm,” Lotief said. “They went to pick up a box and I told them to sit down.
“The situation there was that it was a Thursday and the meet was on a Saturday, and it was a practice meet. It wasn’t like it was a regional meet. You ought to be able to work on a Thursday for a Saturday meet. So you can’t practice (football) on Wednesday for a game on Friday? That’s incompetence.”
On the report, Lotief said, “I told the players to quit calling the kids selfish.” Lotief also noted the date on the incident was wrong.
Officially, he’s still employed by the Vermilion Parish School Board and is still a teacher at the school.
Lotief wasted no time bringing success to the Pirates in football. In his first season in 2010, the Pirates went 9-3 and won their first state playoff game in 14 years.
During his tenure, Lotief made postseason wins a routine occurrence.
His career record at Kaplan is 92-42, bringing his overall record as a football coach to 141-77.
In 2016, Lotief was honored as the All-Acadiana Coach of the Year after bringing the Pirates to the first semifinals appearance since 1985 with a 13-1 campaign.
Kaplan also made the semifinals in 2017 and 2018.
The Pirates never had a losing season during his tenure. Due to the pandemic, Kaplan only played seven regular season games in 2020, so technically had his first non-winning season at 4-4 after falling to St. Martinville 30-22 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Lotief had previously coached in Vermilion Parish at North Vermilion. The Teurlings Catholic graduate was also previously an assistant football coach and head wrestling coach at Northside High earlier in his career.