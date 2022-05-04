Going into last baseball season, the Notre Dame Pioneers knew with the quality of pitching they possessed they would make a deep run into the playoffs.
And while they didn’t necessarily expect it to result in a Division III state championship, the Pios weren’t exactly surprised by their success.
Fast-forward to this year, losing the top three starters in the rotation suggested a step back for the Pios.
However, that hasn’t been the case. Not only did Notre Dame compile a 23-8 overall record, but the Pios are now just a series win away from advancing to the Division III semifinals for a second consecutive year.
“Like most coaches, we had to find that right combination,” Pios head coach Chris Stevens said. “We had to find the right pitchers and the right lineup. I’d like for us to score a little more runs, but we are a team that is built around pitching and defense.”
The Pios, who will play Ascension Episcopal in the Division III quarterfinals at 6 p.m. and then noon Saturday at Miller Field in Crowley, are led on the mound by Tyler Corzine (2.05 ERA, 51 IP, 39 hits, 15 ER, 13 BB, 54 Ks), Evan LeBlanc (3.05 ERA, 36.2 IP, 29 H, 16 ER, 18 BB, 33 Ks), Caleb Comeaux (3.47 ERA, 38.1 IP, 29 H, 19 ER, 17 BB, 21 Ks) and go-to-reliever Matt Bernard (0.91 ERA, 15.1 IP, 11 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 17 Ks).
“We knew that we had guys returning that were capable of stepping in for the people we lost,” Stevens said. “But it’s a lot different coming into the game in the fourth or fifth inning with a five-run lead compared to starting the game and you’re the man. But we figured someone would step up.”
With the pitching staff doing its job and the defense playing well behind them, the Pios are excelling at their style of play at the right time, according to Stevens.
“We really rely on pitching and defense,” Stevens said. “Tyler has been really big for us on the mound, so had Evan even though he struggled early on, he has come around. Caleb Comeaux didn’t really pitch last year, but he came into the season wanting to do so and he has done well. He beat Teurlings and held Iota for seven innings. So, the staff has been great.”
Offensively, the Pios have relied on timely hits in order to score runs, as they aren’t a team filled with sluggers.
“We aren’t going to score 10 to 15 runs in a game,” Stevens said. “Pitching, defense and timely hits is how we win baseball games. When we throw the ball well, make the routing plays defensively and get timely hits, that’s the key for us.”
Continuing to excel in all three facets of the game will be essential for the Pios if they are going to advance past the Blue Gators, who are 24-7 on the year and have won five of their past six games.
“Lonny (Landry) and his staff do a great job over there,” Stevens said. “They are a team that is always good, and we knew there was a distinct possibility we would meet up with them in the playoffs.”
Despite being two programs within the Acadiana area, Stevens admits he isn’t very familiar with the Blue Gators as instead of scouting opponents, he’d rather focus on his program.
“I’m different in the fact that I tend to worry more about our team and what we do,” Stevens said. “I haven’t seen them play, but I know they have three tremendous players that will play on the next level. We know that we are going to have to play our best to win.”