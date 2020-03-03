Northwest High School girls basketball coach Nicole Manuel recognizes the Loranger team it beat 52-31 Thursday during the Class 3A quarterfinals is not the same one it played during the 2019 semifinals.
Specifically, the Lady Wolves no longer have one particular player that carried them to back-to-back state championships, including scoring 23 points against the Lady Raiders last February in a 43-42 victory at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria. Two-time Class 3A Player of the Year JaMya Mingo-Young is now a freshman at Mississippi State.
But perhaps who Northwest beat to reach the LHSAA state tournament for the second year in a row didn’t really matter. Revenge might have provided some satisfaction, but the top-seeded Lady Raiders’ season-long goal wasn’t that. It was winning a state championship for the first time in school history with their entire roster returning from last year.
Now, Northwest (30-4) is one step closer, set to play No. 4 Booker T. Washington during the semifinals at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
“It feels good,” Manuel said. “That was pretty much the driving force the whole season. So now we just have to execute and be able to go a little bit further this year.”
If anything, execution when it matters most may have been the biggest teaching tool from last year’s loss to Loranger. Missed layups cost the Lady Raiders, including in the final 16 seconds of the game.
“The whole experience from last year, it allowed us to grow in so many ways this season,” Manuel said. “Because now we don’t get (frazzled). Now, whatever the score is, we still can stay focused. We’re not going to start panicking and really start making crazy mistakes. Just play basketball.”
Northwest might be a more mature team than they were a year ago, but the 53-49 win against Bossier in the second round provided another learning lesson. The Lady Raiders were up by 20 points by halftime before letting the Lady Bearkats creep back into the game. Northwest “relaxed” with the huge lead, Manuel said.
“It was a teaching lesson to show them, ‘This is why I tell you guys we never get relaxed no matter what the score is,’” Manuel said. “Because no one is just going to throw in the towel. So now they were able to experience it.”
In the semifinals, Booker T. Washington (23-13) is likely to do the same thing Northwest did to Loranger -- provided constant pressure. The Lady Lions hammered No. 5 Albany 75-40 in the second round.
“I know they’re going to press us,” Manuel said. “They have two strong guards, so we just have to make sure we match their energy.”
“I think now since the girls are older, it won’t get them startled by the fact that, ‘OK, you’re going to press us,’” the coach added. “They’ll know that, ‘OK, we can’t dribble through this and try to get the ball across the court.’”