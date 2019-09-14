The Teurlings Catholic Rebels jumped on the Archbishop Hannan Hawks early and often en route to a dominate 49-8 win on the road Friday night.
The Rebels’ defense got out to a hot start, forcing two-straight three-and-outs from the Hawks offense. The Teurlings’ offense, led by quarterback Sammy LeBlanc, produced several big plays to take an early 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
Teurlings coach Dane Charpentier said the defensive effort early helped put the Rebels in a rhythm on the road.
“We did a great job defensively early on and really put the clamps on them,” Charpentier said. “We were able to capitalize on offense and get some guys open to make some explosive plays.”
The Rebels held Archbishop Hannan to under 70 total yards in the first half, bottling up junior running back Jake Dalmado for only 26 yards.
It was those big plays that buried the Hawks in the first half. Leblanc hit junior Julien Guy for a 70-yard touchdown to make it a three-score game.
“We’re happy to see the kids responding and creating those plays,” Charpentier said. “We thought we would be able to do it from the way we were playing in practice, but you have to be able to do it under the lights and we did that tonight.”
Guy made a nice move at the top of the route to turn the 40-yard catch and toss into a 70-yard touchdown romp.
Charpentier said those explosive plays are something the Rebel coaching staff emphasized in the offseason.
“It’s the way the game is now, it’s all about putting speed into space,” Charpentier said. “We want to be able to put speed into space and continue to develop so that when we play teams down the road that challenge us at the line of scrimmage, or put pressure on the quarterback, we’re still having those big plays.”
Since opening their week one game in a 14-0 hole against Comeaux, the Rebels have outscored their opponents 84-14 in their last seven quarters of football.
After being stymied for most of the game, the Hawks finally broke through after creating a turnover on special teams.
Junior quarterback Brantley Taylor hit Collin Palazzalo for a touchdown pass in the third quarter to end the shutout. Senior linebacker Israel Carrera converted the two-point conversion on a short plunge to bring the score to 42-8.
The Rebels will look to bring their momentum into next week when they play the Opelousas Tigers on the road.
Charpentier said the team is playing with a lot of confidence right now and while the offense might be drawing the big headlines, the defense has quietly put together four weeks of dominant play.
“Those guys are fun to watch right now,” Charpentier said. “We’re pressuring the quarterback, making tackles at the line of scrimmage and making teams earn everything. “It’s been a change in philosophy somewhat for us. In the past we were a defense that had more of a bend, but don’t break mentality.
“This year, we’re bringing more pressure and making teams earn everything. A team might have a chance to catch a couple of vertical balls, but we’re going to make them earn it. It’s all about finding a balance and I think our defensive coaches are doing a great job right now.”