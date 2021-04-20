Area softball playoff glance
CLASS 5A
Walker 8, Southside 0
Barbe 11, New Iberia 1
Haughton 4, Acadiana 3
DIVISION II
9-David Thibodaux at 8-Teurlings, 4:30 p.m., Wednesday
15-E.D. White at 2-St. Thomas More, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday
CLASS 4A
Cecilia 17, South Lafourche 7
Assumption 15, Breaux Bridge 2
North Vermilion 10, Opelousas 0
Leesville 8, Rayne 2
Franklinton 18, Westgate 0
Eunice 18, McMain 0
Beau Chene 22, Landry-Walker 0
Regional Schedule
5-North Vermilion at 21-Minden, 4 p.m., Wednesday
10-Belle Chasse at 7-Eunice, 5 p.m., Wednesday
15-Pearl River at 2-Beau Chene, 6 p.m., Tuesday
DIVISION III
1-Notre Dame (Bye)
9-Ascension Episcopal at 8-Catholic-NI, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday
10-Episcopal at 7-Lafayette Christian, 4 p.m., Wednesday
CLASS 3A
Caldwell Parish 2, Church Point 0
Iota 10, Jennings 2
Kaplan 7, L.C. College Prep 0
Regional Schedule
12-Iota at 5-Buckeye, 5:30 p.m., Wednesday
15-Mamou at 2-Kaplan, 6 p.m., Tuesday
DIVISION IV
9-Ouachita Christian at 8-Opelousas Catholic, 4 p.m., Tuesday
Cedar Creek 9, St. Edmund 2
Catholic-PC 8, Highland Baptist 1
CLASS 2A
Loreauville 8, Pickering 2
French Settlement 5, Delcambre 3
Port Barre 15, Vinton 0
Regional Schedule
9-Kinder at 8-Loreauville, 6 p.m., Tuesday
10-Lake Arthur at 7-Port Barre, 4:30 p.m., Wednesday
DIVISION V
1-Northside Christian (BYE)