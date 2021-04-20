ACA.nvermsoftball349.042121
North Vermilion short stop Lexi Broussard throws to first for an out against Opelousas during their high school softball play-off game at North Vermilion High School on Monday, April 19, 2021 in Maurice, La..

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

Area softball playoff glance

CLASS 5A

Walker 8, Southside 0

Barbe 11, New Iberia 1

Haughton 4, Acadiana 3

DIVISION II

9-David Thibodaux at 8-Teurlings, 4:30 p.m., Wednesday

15-E.D. White at 2-St. Thomas More, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday

CLASS 4A

Cecilia 17, South Lafourche 7

Assumption 15, Breaux Bridge 2

North Vermilion 10, Opelousas 0

Leesville 8, Rayne 2

Franklinton 18, Westgate 0

Eunice 18, McMain 0

Beau Chene 22, Landry-Walker 0

Regional Schedule

5-North Vermilion at 21-Minden, 4 p.m., Wednesday

10-Belle Chasse at 7-Eunice, 5 p.m., Wednesday

15-Pearl River at 2-Beau Chene, 6 p.m., Tuesday

DIVISION III

1-Notre Dame (Bye)

9-Ascension Episcopal at 8-Catholic-NI, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday

10-Episcopal at 7-Lafayette Christian, 4 p.m., Wednesday

CLASS 3A

Caldwell Parish 2, Church Point 0

Iota 10, Jennings 2

Kaplan 7, L.C. College Prep 0

Regional Schedule

12-Iota at 5-Buckeye, 5:30 p.m., Wednesday

15-Mamou at 2-Kaplan, 6 p.m., Tuesday

DIVISION IV

9-Ouachita Christian at 8-Opelousas Catholic, 4 p.m., Tuesday

Cedar Creek 9, St. Edmund 2

Catholic-PC 8, Highland Baptist 1

CLASS 2A

Loreauville 8, Pickering 2

French Settlement 5, Delcambre 3

Port Barre 15, Vinton 0

Regional Schedule

9-Kinder at 8-Loreauville, 6 p.m., Tuesday

10-Lake Arthur at 7-Port Barre, 4:30 p.m., Wednesday

DIVISION V

1-Northside Christian (BYE)

