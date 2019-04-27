SULPHUR — Even in this perfect season for the Notre Dame softball team — in which the Lady Pioneers went 32-0, outscored their opponents by 392 runs and repeated as state champions in Division III — not everything was always perfect.
“We weren’t really close at the beginning of the season,” said Notre Dame freshman sensation Maci Bergeron, named Most Outstanding Player in a 7-3 win against Holy Savior Menard in Saturday’s title game. “Then in the middle of the season, we started all loving each other. We all became really close. That’s when we knew we had something special.”
Notre Dame first-year coach Dale Serie saw the initial lack of connectivity, too. He challenged his players to take pride in minor details, like maintenance of their dugout and home field, because those are often what add up to losses.
“We didn’t have that chemistry and cohesiveness we needed to be able to pull through in games like this,” said Serie, a student coach at McNeese State last year. “So even the small things are what we harped on, and we made sure that we corrected some of those things.”
Even through that, they never tasted defeat, dominating opponents with a lineup that featured only one returning starter, senior pitcher Sydnei Simon, and six underclassmen.
Only one of their victories, a 3-2 win against St. Louis in their second game of the season, was decided by one run. From there, Notre Dame scored at least five runs in every game and, after beating Teurlings Catholic 5-2 on March 9, didn’t win a game by fewer than six runs over the next 22 games. In 20 of their 32 victories, the opposing team was shut out.
“I think it’s a hard thing to do,” Bergeron said of going undefeated. “But we work very hard at practice, and all of our hard work doesn’t go unnoticed to our coaches and our teammates.”
But Saturday proved to be top-seeded Notre Dame stiffest test in months. Menard (22-11) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Simon walked two of the first four batters she faced and conceded a two-out RBI single to Noelle Corley. Simon, an LSU-Eunice signee, had walked just 26 batters entering the game.
But Simon helped her cause in the bottom half of the inning. She walked, sstole second base and advanced to third on a passed ball. She then scored when the Eagles failed to double-off Simon after sophomore Morgan Alleman lined out to the pitcher with the bases loaded.
“I was nervous throughout the game, for the first half,” Simon said. “But once we started scoring, I was relaxed and confident. I knew we were going to pull it through. So it feels amazing, especially going 32-0.”
Makenzie Abshire then gave the Lady Pios the lead on the next at-bat when her bunt single scored Bergeron. In the bottom of the second, Bergeron’s three-run blast and Alleman’s RBI single gave Simon a five-run cushion.
“I think it was a rise ball,” Bergeron said of her 21st homer of the season. “I kind of mishit it a little bit.”
The Lady Pios answered a Menard run in the third with an RBI single by Simon.
After an RBI double by Eagles pitcher Colleen Johnson in the fifth to cut the deficit to four runs, Simon escaped a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout and a forceout at third. Simon then struck out five of the final eight hitters she faced, bringing her strikeout total to 12.
“I’ve never been part of something like this,” Serie said. “We’ve always wanted to protect what they did last year and repeat, so that was one of the ultimate goals — to win state. We took it game by game. At one point, we were 5-0, and then 7-0, and then 14-0, then 20-0. It just kept going, so we wanted to protect our ‘0’. It just made it that much sweeter.”