There are no finished products after two weeks of the regular season, but the Teurlings Catholic Rebels have certainly taken a few steps in that direction.

The undefeated Rebels hope to keep the trend upward when they take on the Barbe Buccaneers from District 3-5A at 7 p.m. Friday at Rebels Stadium.

“We’ve got some athleticism this year on both sides,” Teurlings coach Dane Charpentier said. “A little but more than we’ve had in previous years. Defensively, it’s showing up. We’ve got team speed at all three levels.

“It’s helping us to play defense the way we want, instead of just having to sit back and try to limit gains. We’ve been able to create more negative plays for opposing offenses because of it.”

As an offensive-minded coach, Charpentier tends to obsess about that side of the ball. So far, it’s had his fair share of obstacles and solutions.

For starters, senior running back Ethan Auzenne suffered a foot injury in the preseason scrimmage and hasn’t returned. That means leaning on a committee of backs including Tanner Brinkman (28-162, 2 TDs), Cade Cormier (25-103) and two-way performer Conner Kleinpeter (4-49, 3 TDs).

“We’re trying not to pound those guys too much until Ethan comes back,” Charpentier said.

Then senior tight end Matthew Marceaux was out with an injury last week and junior Kole Hayes filled in nicely.

“He’s a diamond-in-the-rough third tackle for us and he’s proven to be highly effective,” Charpentier said. “He’s a tall, lanky kid I guess about 215, 220. He’s just a really good run blocker.

“I joked with coach Robbie Richard, ‘This guy’s our sixth offensive lineman when he’s blocking the best out of all of them?’ Maybe it’s just because he’s at tight end, I don’t know, but he’s done a great job for us.”

The early days of a sophomore quarterback can also be an issue sometimes, but young quarterback Preston Welch (27-47-2, 323 yds, 3 TDs) has also provided some solutions to any shortcomings.

“I think he’s been phenomenal through two weeks,” Charpentier said of Welch. “I didn’t know how he’d do. You just don’t know how a kid is going to respond. He looks way more comfortable than I expected. He’s confident. He’s made a lot of good throws.

“He’s made all the throws and he’s protected the ball well. He does a good job with play-action, and he’s a really good ball handler and that’s huge.”

Welch’s top target has been Kentrell Prejean (11-117, 2 TDs).

“I’m just hoping to see an improvement in the overall operation of the offense,” Charpentier said. “We need to eliminate penalties, get lined up quicker … just the crispness of what we’re trying to do. We just need a sense of urgency."

Defensively, the Rebels will be facing a Barbe squad (1-1), led by speedy receiver Jamaal Levi with eight total touchdowns already this season.

“We’re going to try to make their other guys have to make plays,” Charpentier said.