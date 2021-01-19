There was just no way to understate the significance of Notre Dame’s 49-43 road upset win over Lafayette Christian in overtime on Tuesday.
For one, it ended an eight-year winning streak in district play for the Knights.
Bigger than that, however, it was the biggest win for the Pioneers’ boys basketball program in recent memory.
One coach suggested 34 years. More specifically it was when coach Duke Daigle was playing point guard for the Pios, yes a little over three decades ago.
“That’s a huge win,” said senior Parker McNees, who finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
“This gives us a lot of momentum, a lot of confidence. We really don’t know that we’re that good. Coach keeps on telling us, ‘Hey, y’all are that good. Y’all are special.’ We just really haven’t believed it. I’m pretty sure this win tonight has given us confidence that we really are that good.”
The first quarter was a virtual stalemate with neither team doing anything offensively. The Knights (11-10) took a 5-3 lead into the second quarter.
“You see teams on film, but until you get in the gym and play against them, you’ve got to adjust,” Daigle said. “Film can show you one thing, but the length and the speed you’ve got to adjust to it. I think it took us a while to adjust to their length and speed.”
The Pios (10-2) wouldn’t actually make the adjustment until the third quarter. Consequently, Elijah Pete’s steal and jumper in the lane gave the Knights a 17-7 lead with 3:13 left until halftime and Braylon Richard’s two free throws with 1:19 left got LCA’s lead to 21-10.
“It just in and out, in and out in the first quarter,” McNees said. “I’ve got to get back in the gym at 5:30 a.m. and start shooting some more.”
A McNeese basket off a loose ball made it 21-13 at intermission.
“One of my assistants said it in the locker room, ‘One of two things are going to happen. We’re either going to stretch this lead to about 15 or 20, or they’re going to cut it to five,’” LCA coach Jacob Broussard said. “They sure cut it down. We just didn’t execute. It was just a lack of execution.
“We had guys miss shots that they can make. Credit Notre Dame, they got in our heads early and they were in our head all night long.”
Then suddenly everything changed after halftime.
“Simple adjustment,” Daigle explained. “Sometimes you have to put the ball in your best player’s hands and let him penetrate a little bit. I don’t think we were hitting the gaps. That’s what we talked about.
“Those gaps in the free throw line extended were open. It happened to be Parker was hitting those gaps, which had those angled passes down to his brother for buckets.”
The result was Christian McNeese getting plenty of business in the lane, scoring 10 of Notre Dame’s first 12 points in the third quarter to cut LCA’s lead to 28-25 with 2:47 left until the final period. He would finish with 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
“Instead of catching the ball and waiting for them to trap us, it was, ‘Man, let’s catch it and attack,’” Daigle said. “In the first half, they attacked us and in the second half, we attacked them.”
Parker McNeese drive and scoop layup with 5:34 left finally gave the Pios their first lead since 2-1 at 33-31.
“They were very patient on offense and we were very impatient on defense,” Broussard said. “We were running some halfcourt traps and some fullcourt traps. We rotated too soon and got on the back side beat multiple times. We were out of position almost every possession defensively in the third quarter.”
The rest of the game was a seesaw battle that seemed destined for an LCA win, especially when the Pios were called for a two-shot foul with 0.9 seconds left and the game tied at 37-all.
But Notre Dame got a huge break with two missed free throws to force overtime.
Also keep the Knights from getting hot was the sticky defense played by Christian McNeese and Teddy Menard for all five periods, stifling Kam Williams and Pete. Richard and post standout Masey Lewis were LCA’s lone double-figure scorers with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
“Cam was definitely off tonight and so was Elijah, but even though you’re getting face-guarded, you can still play basketball,” Broussard said. “Cam’s a true freshman. We forget that he’s a 13-year-old sometimes. He scored 26 and 20 the last two games against a very good Liberty team and a heck of a Scotlandville team.
“I told them it wasn’t going to be easy.”
Parker McNees scored eight of his 21 points and four of his six free throws in the overtime period to help build a 45-40 lead and hang on for the six-point win.
“Our goal was to limit 0 (Pete) and 3 (Williams) to their looks and we did,” Daigle said. “Christian McNees and Teddy Menard made it real tough on them tonight. We said in the locker room, ‘If we score 50, we think we can win the game.’ I told the kids I lied, it only took us 49.”
The Knights also missed six free throws in the loss.
“Credit Notre Dame, heck of a game,” Broussard said. “We see them again in two weeks.”
Pios’ hoops fans will be savoring Tuesday’s win a whole lot longer than that.