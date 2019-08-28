I mentioned this Monday evening during a guest appearance on Ben Love’s “Bumper to Bumper Sports,” a local radio program, but it bears repeating in print: This has been the longest football offseason of my life.
Anyone else feel similarly?
Perhaps being a high school sports reporter has changed my perspective — cranking out team and district previews day after day is grinding — and it’s really only the month of August that’s felt so plodding. But, goodness, it seems like it’s taking forever for the prep football season to begin.
The high school regular season does actually start a week later than it did last year. But it just feels strange that most, if not all, college football teams will have played their first game before prep teams in Louisiana have done so. In the case of the Florida Gators, Miami Hurricanes, Arizona Wildcats and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, almost two weeks will have passed since they played their opener.
So the start of jamborees Thursday is, personally, an incredible welcome sign, and I’m sure it is for players and coaches. I’ve heard multiple coaches lament the humidity players are having to endure during fall camp, and preseason practices, at all levels, get repetitive after a while.
Of course, most teams scrimmaged another team last week, but scrimmages are often designed to be somewhat situational. Perhaps special teams isn’t live, or coaches agree to practice goal-line situations. It certainly isn’t a full game.
The jamborees won’t be either. Some jamborees feature two 15-minute periods, while others are only a pair of 12-minute quarters. Teams are also not game planning in the ways they normally would during the regular season. Still, jamborees are much closer to the real thing.
For some teams, winning a jamboree is meaningful. Ask Lafayette High. When the Lions beat Northside in the Lafayette Kiwanis Jamboree, it was their first win of any kind since the end of the 2016 regular season. St. Martinville’s win against Teurlings Catholic in the same jamboree last year seemed to give the Tigers a boost of confidence that they carried to an undefeated regular season and a quarterfinal appearance.
For media, jamboree allow us to throw away abstract talk. A coach could tout something as a team strength, but seeing something with our own eyes, especially in a live situation against another opponent, says much more.
So what I’m looking for during area jamboree action? I’ll be at Cajun Field for both days of the Lafayette Kiwanis Jamboree, which features 12 local teams. But let’s start with some thoughts on a few area jamborees I won’t be covering.
I’m incredibly intrigued by the one-off jamboree between Iota and Eunice on Friday at Eunice High. This matchup could have easily been the Class 3A state championship last December, but Iota fell short in a home semifinal against Sterlington. Then the Bobcats won a high-scoring affair against the Panthers in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to clinch their first state championship in 36 years. Now, Eunice has moved up to 4A.
The Bulldogs return an all-state running back, Luke Doucet, while the Bobcats lose nine defensive starters from last year, including two all-state players. How the Eunice defense attempts to contain Doucet is among the things I’m keeping an eye on.
Two local teams are playing jamborees outside the area, a byproduct of the Iron Man Jamboree dissolving. Lafayette Christian travels to Catholic-Pointe Coupee and Catholic-New Iberia goes to Northwestern State to play Natchitoches Central. I expect the 2A-bound Knights to beat the Hornets, but playing a 5A team like the Chiefs is a big test for the Panthers. Considering Catholic-NI has to play 4A Breaux Bridge and 5A Barbe during the regular season, the jamboree should serve them well.
As far for the Lafayette Kiwanis Jamboree, there’s plenty to get excited about. In fact, the games Friday will be televised by YurView Louisiana, which airs on Cox channels 4 and 1004, starting at 6 p.m.
Thursday’s Carencro-Breaux Bridge matchup should be fun battle between the Bears’ secondary, which could be one of the best in the area, and a Breaux Bridge offense that features several experienced and talented skill players. I’m also interested to see how Carencro’s veer offense looks in Year 2 under coordinator Gavin Peters. The Tigers must replace eight starters on defense, so it will be tested.
Friday’s opening game between Notre Dame and Southside is interesting simply because the Sharks have never faced a team quite like the defending Division III champion Pioneers. Southside will be playing varsity football for the first time ever, and facing Notre Dame should offer somewhat of a simulation of what District 3-5A play will be like for Southside. The Pios always have depth and pride themselves on physicality.
I’ve been debating what’s the best matchup of the jamboree — Acadiana versus Teurlings Catholic or St. Thomas More versus St. Martinville. I was leaning toward the former earlier in the week, but I’m starting to think it’s the latter. SMSH returns eight starters on defense, and its secondary features two of its better players, Latrevon Wiltz and Bailey Mitchell. How the Tigers defend Caleb Holstein and the high-flying Cougars offense should be entertaining.
No matter what happens in these jamborees, I’m just glad we’re one step closer to the games that actually count. August can’t end soon enough.
Area Jamboree Schedule
Lafayette Kiwanis Jamboree
At Cajun Field
Thursday, Aug. 29
Cecilia vs. Lafayette, 6 p.m.
Carencro vs. Breaux Bridge, TBD
Comeaux vs. Northside, TBD
Friday, Aug. 30
(Televised on Cox channel 4 and 1004)
Notre Dame vs. Southside, 6 p.m.
Acadiana vs. Teurlings Catholic, TBD
St. Thomas More vs. St. Martinville, TBD
St. Landry Parish Jamboree
At Donald Gardner Stadium
Friday, Aug. 30
North Central vs. Eunice-JV, 6 p.m.
Beau Chene vs. Northwest, 7:15 p.m.
Opelousas vs. Port Barre, 8:45 p.m.
Joe Nagata Memorial Jamboree
At St. Edmund High
Friday, Aug. 30
Opelousas Catholic vs. Ascension Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Vermilion Catholic vs. St. Edmund, 7:30 p.m.
Eunice Jamboree
At Eunice High
Friday, Aug. 30
Iota vs. Eunice, 7 p.m.
Natchitoches Jamboree
At Northwestern State’s Harry Turpin Stadium
Friday, Aug. 30
Catholic-New Iberia vs. Natchitoches Central, 8 p.m.
Acadia-Vermilion Parish Jamboree
Thursday, Aug. 29
at Crowley High
Erath vs. Lake Arthur, 6 p.m.
North Vermilion vs. Crowley, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 30
at Abbeville High
Rayne vs. Kaplan, 6:30 p.m.
Church Point vs. Abbeville, 8 p.m.
Iberia Parish Sugarcane Jamboree
at Westgate High
Thursday, Aug. 29
New Iberia-JV vs. Westgate-JV, 6 p.m.
Jeanerette vs. Loreauville, TBD
Friday, Aug. 30
Delcambre vs. Highland Baptist, 6 p.m.
New Iberia vs. Westgate, TBD
Catholic-Pointe Coupee Jamboree
at Catholic High-Pointe Coupee
Friday, Aug. 30
Lafayette Christian vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 6 p.m.