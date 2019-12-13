In the minds of the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams’, this is where it had to end.
This remarkable 2019 season for the powerhouse program from Scott had to conclude in Saturday’s Class 5A final at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
No other ending would be fitting for a team that went undefeated in the regular season for the first time since 1984, outscoring District 3-5A opponents by 280 points.
The top-seeded Rams (14-0) scored 64 more points five times this season, including setting the record for points scored in a game in an 82-41 win against Sam Houston. Dillan Monette set the school’s single-game rushing record in that contest and later broke the program’s career rushing mark in the second round of the playoffs.
It was fitting, too, that Acadiana had to get through two-time champion Zachary in the semifinals to get here. The Broncos had eliminated the Rams in the quarterfinals last year and two years before that.
Ironically, when Acadiana last reached the state championship game in 2014, it beat Zachary in the semifinals and downed an undefeated Destrehan team in the final. For the third time this century, the Wildcats (11-3) will be waiting for the Rams inside the stadium on 1500 Sugar Bowl Dr.
But getting to this point isn’t the actual goal for the Rams — or at least only half of it.
“To be honest with you, anything less would have been disappointing,” said Acadiana second-year coach Matt McCullough. “We set the goal, which is really the goal every year, but we set the goal in January. We knew that if we didn’t get to that goal that it would be a disappointing season.
"Honestly, the goal is not done yet. It was to not just play for a state championship, but win a state championship. It’s something that every year, when the offseason starts, it’s what we’re trying to do.”
At the helm of this historic run is McCullough, the former Acadiana quarterback who had the unenviable task of replacing Ted Davidson after he retired at the end of the 2017 season.
Davidson led the Rams to four championships in six finals appearances, including back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014. But even Davidson’s best teams didn’t go 15-0.
Ironically, McCullough, as a player or coach, has never been a part of a team that reached the state championship game. He got close as the Rams’ baseball coach in 2016, losing to C.E. Byrd in the semifinals. In 2017, as an assistant football coach under Davidson, Acadiana lost a heartbreaking overtime game to Hahnville in the semifinals.
“That was a tough one,” McCullough said of the semifinal loss to Hahnville. “That was one of the toughest games I’ve been a part of. That was coach Davidson’s last year. We were up two scores three times in the game. They were able to score and go for two and win the game in overtime.
“You’re this close to going to play for a state championship and you get beat by a point on a two-point conversion in overtime.”
And it’s not just McCullough’s first taste of the biggest stage.
“We’ve got a bunch of other coaches on staff that it’s their first time, so it’s a cool thing for them,” McCullough said. “Then of course these players, we haven’t been to the state championship since this senior group has been in the eighth grade, so they’re extremely excited about it. The goal now is to finish the thing off and win a state championship.”
But a Destrehan team that rattled off seven straight wins after starting the 4-3 will have its say Saturday. They’re similar to Acadiana in a lot of ways, leaning on a running game that features a Division I prospect and a defense that’s been particularly salty in the playoffs.
They’ve been tested in the postseason, too, winning their last three games by 10 points or less. In the quarterfinals, the Wildcats upset second-seeded West Monroe by three.
“They lost a couple of games (against Terrebonne and East St. John) in the middle of the season, but they had their starting quarterback (Damarious Jackson) out for two,” McCullough said of the Wildcats, who last won it all in 2008 after beating the Rams 41-21 in the 2007 championship.
“So really they’ve only lost one game all year with everybody there, St. James, who’s playing for the 3A state championship. So it’s going to be a tough task, and they’ve played well lately. I thought they played extremely well against West Monroe, Covington and against Haughton last week.”
Although Jackson and blue-chip wideout Quincy Brown have made a difference for Destrehan, 6-foot, 210-pound tailback Kyle Edwards is the focal point of the offense. The Alabama commitment has run 646 yards and 11 touchdowns in the postseason alone.
“It’s a little different than some of the Destrehan teams in the past,” McCullough said. “They’re going to hand the ball off to the big back about 30 times. They’ve got another back that I think is pretty good. But they can throw it, of course, because they’ve got the Brown kid. They have thrown it some games. Trying to run the football is their No. 1 thing, but they will throw the ball some.”