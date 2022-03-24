The Lafayette Mighty Lions’ baseball team defeated the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams 6-5 Wednesday afternoon.
Acadiana had a one run lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning and seemed to have the game in hand. Lafayette quickly loaded the bases after two batters were walked and one hit a single.
This allowed junior shortstop Jake Guidry to hit a walk-off double that scored two runs and sealed the game for the Mighty Lions.
“I just knew I had to be big,” Guidry said. “We only had one out so I was trying to put the ball in play and tie the game but it ended up being a double so I couldn’t have asked for better.”
Guidry got hits in his final two at-bats and also walked twice before driving in the game-winning run.
Lafayette High’s designated hitter Ashton Guilbeau also had a big game hitting on two of his three at bats Wednesday, along with three RBIs.
Lafayette High head coach Sam Taulli said he told Guidry the same, just put it in play and tie the game.
“I was trying to figure out if we should double squeeze (bunt that scores runners from second and third base) or not,” Taulli said. “Next thing I know he’s swinging at a pitch that is up and away and whacks it right field and I said ‘That’ll work too.’”
The teams went back and forth on the scoreboard all game long, being tied for a good majority of it. Acadiana (now 11-7, 0-1) would score, Lafayette would answer and vice versa.
Taulli said he was pleased to get a win because his team has been struggling this season because of innings where the runs would get out of hand.
“We’ve been having one bad inning where we give up crooked numbers,” Taulli said. “Today we kept it close and did not give up that big inning and found a way to win it at the end.”
Wednesday’s win gives Lafayette a leg up on Acadiana as far as the division goes. This game was the division opener for these rivals and Taulli was just happy to get in the win column.
“The way we have been playing we’re just glad to get a win,” Taulli said. “It just so happened to be Acadiana.”
Taulli said he was proud of the way his team played and kept fighting all game to come away with the win.
Games between Lafayette and Acadiana always have a little extra energy because of the rivalry according to Taulli because both teams play harder against each other. Guidry echoed his coach’s statement after the game.
“Oh my god it feels great,” Guidry said. “We came out big and we came out swinging, it felt great and I am so happy.”
Lafayette gets its fourth win and get back in the win column after starting out 3-13 this season with another game against Acadiana scheduled for Thursday afternoon at Acadiana High.