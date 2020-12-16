Several Acadiana area athletes signed their National Letters of Intent today to continue playing football at the college level. Here are the area players that have signed so far:
Jack Bech, St. Thomas More
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-2, 215
School: LSU
Other FBS offers: Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Texas, Arizona, Arkansas State, Boston College, Florida Atlantic, Hawaii, Houston, UL, Louisiana Tech, UL-Monroe, Rice, South Alabama, TCU, Troy, Tulane, Texas State
Quotable: "It was a huge moment for my family, my coaches, myself and Walker (Howard)," Bech said. "It was a dream come true. I thought a little bit about a couple of other schools, but I knew that Baton Rouge is where I wanted to be. That's where my heart was. It means the world to me to carry on the family tradition and continue the legacy. I'm also going to create a new path and a new journey. It's going to be fun. Every day, it keeps getting realer and realer and hitting me in full force that I'll be at LSU.”
Lagniappe: Bech is St. Thomas More’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns and leads the Acadiana area in receiving this season with 1,130 yards and 16 touchdowns on 60 catches.
Malik Nabers, Southside
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-0, 190
School: LSU
Other FBS offers: Mississippi State, Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Notre Dame, Oregon, Miami, Michigan, Penn State, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Kentucky, Kansas, Hawaii, Houston, UL, Tulane, Louisiana Tech, UL-Monroe, Louisville, Memphis, South Alabama, Syracuse, Utah, Virginia, Washington State
Quotable: “I wasn’t really taking it into consideration at the time,” Nabers said on receiving the LSU offer. “But then I started talking to a few more people on LSU’s staff and a few key players like Sage (Ryan), Walker (Howard) and Jack (Bech). We all had a meetup, and we were just talking about how we would be great at LSU being all together. I can feel it, it’s going to be great. It was special because I didn’t get to have a senior season, and they (LSU) were still looking at me. I know I didn’t have a lot of film as of this year, but they still looked at my last film and said that was all they needed to see.”
Lagniappe: Nabers, a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports, received a total of 32 FBS offers, LSU being his last. He had verbally committed to Mississippi State prior to signing day, but he opted to sign with the Tigers after talking with several players and coaches.
Devon Manuel, Beau Chene
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-9, 292
School: Arkansas
Other FBS offers: Texas A&M, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, UL, Louisiana Tech, Michigan State, South Alabama, Tulane, Central Florida
Quotable: “The Arkansas program is on the rise, so it was a good move for him (Manuel),” Beau Chene coach Sal Diesi said. “It’s definitely going to be a challenge, but hopefully he’ll be able to rise to it and get positive exposure. I’ve seen a drastic improvement in his footwork. He’s a big body, and his strength has vastly improved. He will gain way more athleticism in the next 4-5 years. He’s a well-mannered kid who’s willing to learn and pick up the system fast. I’m proud of him and his family."
Lagniappe: Manuel, a consensus three-star prospect, is a behemoth at 6-9, 292 and is rated as the No. 78 overall offensive tackle in the nation by 247 Sports and the No. 28 overall player in Louisiana.
Bailey Despanie, Carencro
Position: Defensive Back
Height/Weight: 6-0, 160
School: Tulane
Other FBS offers: UL, Louisiana Tech, Kansas, South Alabama
Quotable: “When I’d talk to the coaches on the phone, they made me feel like they really wanted me there (at Tulane),” Despanie said. “Other coaches want you too, but the coaches at Tulane were really excited about it. When I informed them, they were jumping up and down and all excited. Those are the kind of coaches you want to be around. I just felt like I needed to be there.”
Lagniappe: Despanie is a three-sport athlete at Carencro, and while he mainly plays safety at the high school level, he’s planning to be versatile at Tulane and see time at safety, cornerback and nickel.
Dominic Zepherin, St. Thomas More
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 5-11, 175
School: Yale
Other offers: Air Force, Army, Cornell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Georgetown, Harvard, Houston Baptist, McNeese State, Navy, Nicholls State, Northwestern State, Pennsylvania, Prairie View A&M, Princeton, South Alabama, Southeastern, Southern
Quotable: “I always had a dream of playing college football,” Zepherin said. “Once I went to St. Thomas More, it was just grind every day, and now I’m getting the opportunity to do so. What really got me was the coaching staff (at Yale). I feel like I made amazing connections with them. They’re like friends to me. We can joke around in our group texts that we have.”
Lagniappe: While the St. Thomas More offense usually gets the spotlight, Zepherin has had a nice season for the Cougars on defense with 56 total tackles along with a pair of interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles. He's been a staple on defense since his sophomore year, as he ranks third all-time in school history in solo tackles and interceptions.
Michael Akins, New Iberia
Position: Defensive End
Height/Weight: 6-2, 235
School: Texas Southern
NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day as signings become official