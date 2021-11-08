Over the past four years, the Acadiana area has enjoyed a great amount of success in the Division II, III and IV football playoff brackets.
Lafayette Christian Academy has won four consecutive state championships - two in Division III and two in Division IV - while St. Thomas More have won the last two state titles in Division II.
Both the Knights and the Cougars will look to extend those championship winning streaks by adding another title this year when the playoffs get underway this week.
LCA and STM are two of nine Acadiana area schools who have qualified for the football playoffs, with the Knights the lone program to secure the No. 1 seed in its respective division.
"After the Notre Dame game, we knew we would have a shot at it (the No. 1 seed) as long as we continued to take care of our business," Knights head coach Trev Faulk said. "(Notre Dame assistant coach) Lew Cook, Coach Louie's son, told me before our game that he thought whoever won our game would be No. 1, and whoever lost our game would be in the mix for No. 2 with the St. Charles-Newman winner, as long as we both won out."
In addition to the Knights landing the top seed in Division III, three other programs - Cougars (No. 5 Division II), Notre Dame (No. 2 Division III), and Opelousas Catholic (No. 3 Division IV) - secured Top 5 seeds in their divisions.
"You want to be the No. 1 seed," Cougars offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said, "but you'd just like to be the highest seed you can so you can host as many playoff games as possible. We knew we weren't going to get up to No. 2, so we really hoped to be No. 3 or No. 4 so we could host until the semifinals.”
For the most part, coaches were pleased with their seeding or were seeded where they expected to be, but all-in-all they agreed it’s just a number and means nothing once the ball is kicked off.
"I thought we had a chance to go up to No. 6 if Liberty had lost Thursday, but they won," said Teurlings Catholic head coach Dane Charpentier, whose Rebels received a No. 7 seed in Division II. "University, STM and De La Salle are the best three in the bracket, so it is all about matchups. It is about matchups and which side of the bracket are the Top 3 on."
Faulk, who has seen the Knights win state championships as a 1-seed and as a 5-seed, agreed with Charpentier and added the importance of hosting more games.
"With the way our playoffs are set up with the smaller bracket, the advantage to being seeded higher is hosting or getting the opportunity to host," Faulk said. "Hosting or getting the opportunity to host is more important than being able to say 'We're the 1-seed or the 2-seed.'"