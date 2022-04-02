Doug Stewart Rebel Relays
BOYS TEAM TOTALS
1, Teurlings Catholic, 163. 2, St. Thomas More, 101. 3, Ascension Episcopal, 93. 4, St. Louis, 53. 5, Notre Dame, 41. 6, Opelousas Catholic, 39. 8, Episcopal of Acadiana, 33. 9, Catholic-NI, 29. 10, Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 24. 11, Vermilion Catholic, 2.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 - 1, Charles Payton, STM, 11.32., 2, Nicholas Dellumo, Teurlings, 11.44. 3, Gelyn Ford, Teurlings, 11.62.
200 - 1, Cole Edmund, Ascension, 23.15. 2, Charles Peyton, STM, 23.37. 3, Nicholas Dellumo, Teurlings, 23.57.
400 - 1, Tripp Gomez, STM, 52.76. 2, Luke Gilley, OC, 52.91. 3, Stokes, CHNI, 54.01.
800 - 1, Landon Meche, Ascension, 2:05.60. 2, William Robichaux, Teurlings, 2:16.40. 3, Gomez, STM, 2:17.01.
1600 - 1, Jude Greenman, Teurlings, 4:55.97. 2, Harrison Marceaux, Teurlings, 4:59.54. 3, Quin Foshee, Ascension, 5:01.11.
3200 - 1, Cameron Kelly, Teurlings, 10:11.01. 2, Noah Bernard, Teurlings, 10:33.73. 3, Cade Lyons, St. Louis, 10:37.40.
110H - 1, Cade Dardar, Ascension, 17.25. 2, Alex Richard, Teurlings, 18.04. 3, James Saizon, CHNI, 18.36.
300H - 1, Alex Richard, Teurlings,44.52. 2, Cade Dardar, Ascension, 50.49. 3, Freeman, STM, 51.50.
RELAY EVENTS
4x100 - 1, Teurlings, 45.34. 2, St. Thomas More, 45.71. 3, Catholic-NI, 45.77.
4x200 - 1, St. Thomas More, 1:33.51. 2, Notre Dame, 1:34.13. 3, Ascension, 1:36.20.
4x400 - 1, St. Thomas More, 3:42.63. 2, Ascension, 3:42.78. 3, St. Louis, 3:43.5.
4x800 - 1, Teurlings, 8:39.66. 2, St. Louis, 3:58.04. 3, Catholic-NI, 9:46.24.
FIELD EVENTS
SP - 1, Ymanie Baudoin, Ascension, 44-1. 2, Cy Newland, Teurlings, 42-8. 3, Brown, CHNI, 39-8.
DIS - 1, Richard Magann, ESA, 137-3. 2, Richard Seymour, STM, 129-6. 3, Cy Newland, Teurlings, 118-9.
JAV - 1, Richard Seymour, STM, 168-10. 2, Spence Nixon, St. Louis, 163-1. 3, Harrison Nixon, St. Louis 139-10.
LJ - 1, Kameron Levier, OC, 19-10. 2, Adam Gandy, St. Louis, 19-6. 3, Austin David, Teurlings, 19-5.
TJ - 1, Adam Guidry, STM, 40-0. 2, Matthew Mayfield, Teurlings,39-0. 3, Cade Dardar, Ascension, 38-5.
HJ - 1, Kameron Levier, OC, 5-8. 2, Patrick Ted Menard, ND, 5-6. 3, Kolin Courville, CPC, 5-4.
PV - 1. 1, Mason Abshire, St. Louis, 14-6. 2, Beau Desormeaux, Ascension, 10-6. 3, Travis Kidder, Teurlings, 8-6.
GIRLS TEAM TOTALS
1, St. Louis, 219. 2, Teurlings Catholic, 124. 3, St. Thomas More, 116. 4, Ascension Episcopal, 32. 5, Episcopal of Acadiana, 25.5. 6, Notre Dame, 24. 7, Vermilion Catholic, 16. 8, Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 6.5. 9, Opelousas Catholic, 2.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 -1, Genesis Bass, St. Louis, 12.67. 2, Reagan Latiolais, STM, 12.87. 3, Madisen Fobbs, Teurlings, 12.91.
200 - 1, Shelby Willis, St. Louis, 26.19. 2, Genesis Bass, St. Louis, 26.52. 3, Reagan Latiolais, STM, 27.08
400 - 1, Hannah Boullion, St. Louis, 1:00.28. 2, Abbigale Landry, Teurlings, 1:01.67. 3, Ayden Brown, ESA, 1:03.97.
800 - 1, Ella Segura, St. Louis, 2:24.13. 2, Ayden Brown, ESA, 2:27.82, 3, Lexi Guillory, T C, 2:38.89.
1600 - 1, Bella Segura, St. Louis, 5:20.53. 2, Angelle Dupuis, Teurlings, 5:31.51. 3, Ayden Brown, ESA, 5:36.96.
3200 - 1, Lexi Guidry, Teurlings, 12:13.40. 2, Sara Godley, Ascension, 12:33.59. 3, Ellie Bond, STM, 12:48.58.
100H - 1, Kendalyn Morgan, Ascension, 17.71. 2, Arden Turner, St. Louis, 17.74. 3, Kylie Meagher, Teurlings, 18.34.
300H - 1, Kassidy Richard, St. Louis, 47.83. 2, Madisen Fobbs, Teurlings, 50.49. 3, Hailee Freeman, STM, 51.50.
RELAY EVENTS
4x100 - 1, St, Louis, 49.73. 2, Teurlings, 51.08. 3, Notre Dame, 52.08.
4x200 - 1, St. Louis, 1:45.28. 2, St. Thomas More, 1:47.90. 3, Notre Dame, 1:53.64.
4x400 -- 1, St. Louis, 4:09.19, 2, Teurlings, 4:15.60. 3, St. Thomas More, 4:48.56.
4x800 - 1, Teurlings (Guidry, Broussard, Dupuis, Benoit), 10:12.86. 2, St. Louis, 10:34.07. 3, St. Thomas More, 10:46.80.
FIELD EVENTS
SP - 1, Amarie Guillory, St. Louis, 35-6. 2, Annelise Davis, STM, 34-7. 3, Emma Freeman, St. Louis, 34-4.
DIS - 1, Emma Freeman, St. Louis, 104-9. 2, Mary Hebert, ND, 101-3. 3, Abigail Inzerella, STM, 95-7.
JAV - 1, Emma Freeman, St. Louis, 125-0, ,2, Amarie Guillory, St. Louis, 105-3. 3, Emily Guidry, RC, 103-1 .
LJ - 1, Tia Redar, St. Louis, 17-10. 2, Reagan Latiolais, STM, 16-8. 3, Kylie Meagher, Teurlings, 16-0;
TJ - 1, Tia Reder, St. Louis, 35-9. 2, Hannah Freeman, STM, 31-2. 3, Ella Simoneaux, St. Louis, 31-1.
HJ - 1, Myca Trail, St. Louis, 5-4. 2, Maci Fontenot, St. Louis, 5-0. 3. Damyisia Asberry, Teurlings, 4-10,
PV - 1, Carlisle Quackenbos, VC, 9-6. 2, Abigail Inzerella, STM, 9-0. 3, Mia Melin, St. Louis, 6-0.
Tabasco Relays
(At New Iberia Sr. High)
BOYS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Cecilia 84, 2. Carencro 78.75, 3. Alexandria 72, 4. Southside 70.75, 5. Ponchatoula 65, 6. New Iberia 58, 7. Breaux Bridge 39.75, 8. Acadiana 38, 8. Comeaux 38, 10. Lafayette High 28, 11. Westgate 11.75, 12. Highland Baptist 5.
BOYS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Christian Thomas, New Iberia, 11.02; 2. J’Kylon Thomas, Breaux Bridge, 11.28; 3. Jaiden Lindsay, Alexandria, 11.38.
200 – 1. J’Kylon Thomas, Breaux Bridge, 22.30; 2. Jaiden Lindsay, Alexandria, 22.89; 3. Dilbert Mallery, Acadiana, 23.23.
400 – 1. Fuentes James, Ponchatoula, 51.54; 2. Josh Mangiaracina, Southside, 53.08; 3. Austin Delahoussaye, New Iberia, 53.69.
800 – 1. Bryce Campbell, Carencro, 2:05.35; 2. D’Mari Francis, Carencro, 2:08.13; 3. Marcelle Washington, Cecilia, 2:09.14.
1600 – 1. Connor Irvin, Southside, 4:42.12; 2. Bryce Campbell, Carencro, 4:42.32; 3. Adam Dugas, Lafayette, 5:12.49.
3200 – 1. Bryce Campbell, Carencro, 10:22.83; 2. Jacob Gondron, Lafayette, 10:23.07; 3. Connor Irvin, Southside, 10:24.40.
110H – 1. Jayden Singleton, Cecilia, 14.66; 2. Kalix Robinson, Comeaux, 15.69; 3. Davis Taylor, Ponchatoula, 16.83.
300H – 1. Jayden Singleton, Cecilia, 39.94; 2. Kalix Robinson, Comeaux, 41.51; 3. Joni Martin, Carencro, 43.52.
BOYS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Acadiana (Russell Babineaux, Cameron Monette, Dilbert Mallery, Ezekiel Hypolite), 43.78; 2. New Iberia, 43.80; 3. Breaux Bridge 44.01.
4x200 – 1. Breaux Bridge (Angelo Neveu, Brandon Boyd, J’Kylon Thomas, Rontrae Calais), 1:30.07; 2. Alexandria, 1:31.25; 3. Comeaux, 1:31.28.
4x400 – 1. Acadiana (Aiden Porter, Tourean Campbell, Ezekiel Hypolite, Tayven Lemaire), 3:32.61; 2. Alexandria, 3:34.22; 3. Southside, 3:36.24.
4x800 – 1. Carencro (Bryce Campbell, Gavin Bernard, D’mari Francis, Noah Alrashidi), 8:51.24; 2. Southside, 8:59.10; 3. Cecilia, 9:06.45.
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
Long jump – 1. Jayden Singleton, Cecilia, 21-4.5; 2. Amire Ledet, New Iberia, 21-2; 3. Landon Baptiste, Southside, 20-8.
Triple jump – 1. Jayden Singleton, Cecilia, 44-0; 2. Amire Ledet, New Iberia, 42-9; 3. Landon Baptiste, Southside, 42-3.25.
Shot put – 1. Kendrick Alexander, Cecilia, 48-3; 2. Jeremiah Jeffers, Alexandria, 47-4.5; 3. Jacalin Washington, New Iberia, 46-7.
High jump – 1. Landon Baptiste, Southside, 6-3; 2. Jacob Pea, Ponchatoula, 6-0; 3. Davis Taylor, Ponchatoula, 5-8.
Discus – 1. Hunter Rivett, Alexandria, 137-2; 2. Ibrahim Alam, Lafayette, 134-5; 3. Blake Stevens, Cecilia, 132-9.
Javelin – 1. Adaiah Jones, Alexandria, 158-1; 2. John Parrish, Alexandria, 152-6; 3. Hudson Delatte, Ponchatoula, 143-7.
Pole vault – 1. Hayden Stelly, Comeaux, 11-0; 2. Michael Simon, Cecilia, 11-0; 3. Ren Mattei, Ponchatoula, 11-0.
GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Alexandria 144, 2. Ponchatoula 68, 3. Lafayette High 67, 4. Cecilia 65.5, 5. New Iberia 43, 6. Southside 42, 7. Westgate 36, 8. Acadiana 34, 9. Breaux Bridge 30, 9. Highland Baptist 30, 11. Comeaux 4, 12. Acadiana Renaissance 1.5.
GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Brandi Goldman, Alexandria, 12.49; 2. Ja’niya Mouton, Breaux Bridge, 12.76; 3. Pauliqua Landry, New Iberia, 12.85.
200 – 1. Melyssa Mitchell, Alexandria, 26.45; 2. Ariana Taylor, Ponchatoula, 26.84; 3. Ranisha Allen, Westgate, 26.84.
400 – 1. Breana Quinney, Alexandria, 1:00.08; 2. Jakyra Edwards, Alexandria, 1:02.71; 3. Danasia Chappell, Ponchtoula, 1:02.74.
800 – 1. Chrysta Narcisse, Lafayette, 2:32.62; 2. Callie Arthur, Ponchatoula, 2:35.94; 3. Arianna Brown, New Iberia, 2:36.50.
1600 – 1. Raegan Monroe, Alexandria, 5:29.49; 2. Jadyn Richard, Ponchatoula, 5:52.21; 3. Aliah Lopez, Acadiana, 6:01.91.
3200 – 1. Raegan Monroe, Alexandria, 11:58.35; 2. Jadyn Richard, Ponchatoula, 12:41.74; 3. Jadyn Brettel, Ponchatoula, 12:57.49.
100H – 1. Jacquel Williams, Cecilia, 17.19; 2. Zoriahn Davis, New Iberia, 18.16; 3. Sanyla Atkins, Alexandria, 18.44.
300H – 1. Am’yra Johnson, Westgate, 48.66; 2. Maegan Champagne, Highland, 50.77; 3. Ja’lizyanae Jones, Southside, 52.35.
GIRLS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Alexandria, 48.95; 2. Westgate, 51.95; 3. Cecilia, 52.02.
4x200 – 1. Alexandria, 1:42.90; 2. Westgate, 1:49.86; 3. Acadiana, 1:51.72.
4x400 – 1. Acadiana (Camryn Price, Kylie Norbert, Aliah Lopez, Sydni Cole), 4:20.39; 2. Alexandria, 4:22.72; 3. Cecilia, 4:32.19.
4x800 – 1. Lafayette High (Tris Breaux, Dacia Jones, Chrysta Narcisse, Amber Broussard), 9:17.92.
GIRLS FIELD EVENTS
Long jump – 1. Hannah Mouton, Southside, 16-11.5; 2. Ariana Taylor, Ponchatoula, 16-10; 3. Ja’niya Mouton, Breaux Bridge, 16-10.
Triple jump – 1. Jacquel Williams, Cecilia, 34-8.5; 2. Karrington Eugene, Southside, 34-5.5; 3. Jakara Belizaire, Cecilia, 33-8.5.
High jump – 1. Jacquel Williams, Cecilia, 5-4; 2. Sophie Agner, Ponchatoula, 4-10; 3. Jillian Howze, New Iberia, 4-10.
Shot put – 1. Reese Grossie, Lafayette, 37-3; 2. Layla Branch-King, Alexandria, 34-5; 3. Jasmine Richard, Alexandria, 32-5.5.
Discus – 1. Reese Grossie, Lafayette, 114-6; 2. Lauren Mouton, Cecilia, 100-6; 3. Yasmin Dauterive, New Iberia, 86-7.
Javelin – 1. Sarah Dupuy, Alexandria, 128-9; 2. Rylee Guthrie, Highland, 105-9; 3. Baylee Guillory, Alexandria, 99-9.
Pole vault – 1. Lindsey Doucet, Breaux Bridge, 11-0; 2. Maegan Champagne, Highland, 8-0; 3. Andine Boisseau, Lafayette, 7-6.