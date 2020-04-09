Like high school spring sports coaches across the state, Cecilia baseball coach Jamie Calais has been adjusting to a new March and April routine.
In the middle of such tasks as gardening and pressure-washing, Calais has been clinging to the hope that somehow the LHSAA spring sports season could resume despite the many concerns around the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday morning, however, those hopes were dashed when the LHSAA sent out the statewide memo that canceled all spring sports for the remainder of the school year.
“When I opened up that text and saw ‘spring sports cancellation’, I just thought about my five seniors,” Calais said. “My heart just fell … tears.”
Calais said he quickly composed a group text to inform his players of the decision.
“It was heartbreaking the responses I got from those guys,” Calais said. “We’re all heartbroken.
“I really, really feel for our seniors. Most of those kids worked all their lives for this point, for this situation.”
Calais said he can’t help but wonder how many baseball and softball players that may have lost a chance at a Division I or junior college scholarship because of the canceled regular season and postseason.
Baseball coaches were hoping the season could be salvaged if the governor had softened social distancing demands after April 30. If so, perhaps teams could have practiced for 10 days or so, played a regular season for three or four weeks and then had had three weeks of playoffs in June.
But those hopes ended with Thursday’s memo from the LHSAA. On Wednesday, the Louisiana Association of State Superintendents submitted a written request to the governor to keep school facility closures in place for the rest of the school year.
Because of that, “the LHSAA executive committee, on recommendation from this office and its staff, approved the cancellation all remaining 2019-20 winter sports championships as well as all spring sport regular seasons and those respective spring sports championships.”
Burdened by the plight of the springs sports seniors, Calais said he and his wife put up banners of each spring sports senior at Cecilia High with their name and photo on the wall outside the baseball field.
“People drive by and honk in support of them,” Calais said. “We’re just trying to find a way to honor those seniors. They’re losing their last seasons and their senior nights … everything.”
Indeed, it was crushing news for all spring sports coaches and players, but especially teams like Notre Dame softball, which had high hopes for a third straight state championship this spring.
“It’s a sad day, a sad day,” Notre Dame softball coach Dale Serie said. “I’ve been thinking that we’d maybe have a chance to play a little bit in late May and some into June … at least make a little bit of the season happen. I definitely didn’t expect the news we got today (Thursday).”
Like baseball, softball coaches were hoping to finish up a makeshift season the third week in June in Sulphur.
The Lady Pios were off to an 11-3 start, but Serie tried to help the pain his team endured with the news by offering some perspective in a team-wide zoom meeting Thursday.
“We had one senior this year, Ellen Brown,” Serie said. “So we made sure we thanked her for her leadership and her loyalty to the program. Then we had some conversations where I reminded them the severity of this situation. There are people losing their lives and their jobs and their homes.
“Even though it’s unfair right now and doesn’t feel right, realistically it would be real hard for us to complain that we just can’t play softball right now. I just tried to remind them that there will be a silver lining somewhere. We just don’t know where yet.”
Carencro’s boys track and field team can certainly sympathize with Notre Dame’s softball team. Track coach Stephen Barrett’s crew has also won two straight state titles and also only had one senior on the squad.
In fact, the Golden Bears’ hopes were so high this spring that they were already dreaming of a fourth consecutive Class 4A state crown.
“This year was going to be a threepeat, but we were already thinking about the following year as well,” Barrett said. “Me and the team were hoping and praying , ‘Please don’t let this happen, please don’t let this happen,’ just because we were thinking that we had a chance to four-peat and try to be the first team to ever do that.
“But it is what it is. We all have to stay safe and do what we’ve got to do.”
UL signee distance runner Cam Angelle was the boys only senior, but the impact is larger than that. The girls track team had grown its roster to 30 members, including four seniors, and also had big plans.
“It’s upsetting, because we were looking good and the program was really building,” Barrett said.