Comeaux boys basketball coach Montrelle Taylor says the Spartans will go as far as Alex Linzer and Jaylon Domingue take them.
The duo certainly put on an impressive display in a 55-46 win over Holy Savior Menard in the first round of the Sunkist Shootout at St. Thomas More on Monday.
Domingue, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound junior, shot 7-of-14 from the floor, grabbed 16 rebounds and finished with 19 points for the Spartans, who will face the Ellender-St. Thomas Aquinas winner at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Linzer hit 5 of 7 field goals with eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks.
"Domingue is athletic and mobile," Taylor said. "Alex Linzer may be one of the best athletes in the city. He can do everything. He is our spark plug. When he's on the court, it gives our kids confidence. Everybody believes in him."
Domingue is averaging 19 points and six rebounds per game for the Spartans (6-5), while Linzer is scoring 17 points with 10 rebounds.
"If Domingue has a 20 (point) and 20 (rebound) game, it doesn't surprise me," said Taylor, who is in his second year as the Spartans coach.
Point guard Milton Mark sank 5 of 6 free throws and finished with nine points, and 6-foot-1, 235-pound sophomore forward Trey'Breyan Jaquet was 3 for 4 from the floor and also scored nine points.
"Milton is one of our best defenders," Taylor said. "When he guards the ball and plays hard, it's tough to beat us. Trey'Breyan does all the dirty work. We call him 'Treymond Green' because I want him to be like Draymond Green."
Comeaux opened the season with a 65-49 win over Lafayette Christian. The Spartans followed with three more wins but lost the next four with four starters out because of COVID-19 contact tracing and the flu.
With all his starters back in the lineup, Taylor's squad defeated Riverside Academy by 18 points at the Madison Prep Tournament on December 18.
"The identity we have is to try to be tougher than the next opponent,' Taylor said. "We're not the biggest and we're not the strongest, so we have to be tougher. That has to be our identity."
Taylor said the Spartans, who hit 1 of 8 3-pointers Monday, are working on becoming better shooters.
"We can't shoot," he quipped. "The kids show up an hour before practice and shoot 50 shots apiece. If they can make a couple 3's, it's going to be very hard to beat us."
What the Spartans lack in accuracy, they make up with effort and intensity.
"Whether we win by 20 or lose by 20, I can say that my kids never give up," Taylor said. "They may turn over the ball or have miscues, but they're always going to play hard no matter what."
Comeaux entered the Class 5A playoffs as a No. 30 seed last season and gave state champion Zachary a good test before exiting in the first round. Taylor, who lost guard Trey Carmouche and his 22 points per game to graduation, is looking for contributions from a few more underclassmen.
"Our youngsters have to step up a bunch," Taylor said. "They played a lot when my four starters were out, so they have the experience. I have seven or eight that I trust. I should have 10 to 11 that I can put in if my starters get super-tired."
Kalen Lee (6-2, Jr.) Michael Johnson (6-3, Jr.) Ian Thompson (5-8, Soph.) and 6-foot-1 freshman Issac Freeman are players to watch.
"Freeman is a pure shooter," Taylor said. "He's going to be a special one. Sometimes he gets a little overwhelmed, but sometimes he steps up in big games."