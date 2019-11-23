History has shown that defense wins championships.
Lafayette Christian’s front seven on defense certainly controlled the line of scrimmage for four quarters against the No. 9-seeded Menard Eagles in Friday’s Division III state quarterfinal game and the result was a dominating 42-7 home victory for the No. 1-seeded Knights.
"We wanted to come out and be fast and physical on defense,” LCA coach Jacarde Carter said. “Get aligned to everything they did and attack on defense."
The Knights ran a base 5-2 defensive scheme neutralizing all facets of Menard’s triple-option scheme. Other than a few early miscues and missed assignments the Knights played pretty disciplined defensively.
LCA linebacker Princeton Malbrue showed up in a big win in containing the outside opens for the Eagles. Malbrue credits his discipline and instincts to great coaching and game-planning.
From the start, Malbrue said the Knights’ defensive game plan was to limit the Menard’s running game.
"We knew going into the game they liked to run the ball 90 percent of the time,” Malbrue said.
As it turned out, “90 percent” seemed like an understatement with Menard’s offense finishing the game 2-of-7 passing for 12 yards while rushing for 86 yards on 24 attempts.
“We knew we just had to stop it and in doing that we would shut their offense down completely,” Malbrue said. “We figured if we could stop their run game we would be stopping their complete offense, which we did.”
Their was a slight sense of hope for about three drives where Menard's offense gashed LCA’s defense for decent chunks of yardage up the middle, but the defensive coaching staff quickly made adjustments.
“Coach Carter said they noticed Menard's offense was running a lot of mid-line plays, where the offensive line were not blocking the interior linemen,” Malbrue said. “They were just letting them go through to tackle the dive and the quarterback was running right off his butt. We were over-committing to the initial dive and we didn't have anybody on the quarterback.”
Any Menard hopes of an upset quickly faded, however. A big part of that was Malbrue drawing the task of keying in on the quarterback keeps.
"We adjusted having Princeton fold back inside from his outside containment and make the tackle on the quarterback,” Carter explained.
Malbrue said it all went back to film study.
"Once we realized what they were trying to do we had our linebackers fold inside as well and that scheme helped us blow up their inside runs,” Malbrue said. “It really gave us more help up the middle.”
Despite scoring 42 points on the night, it wasn’t a night for highlight-film offensive exploits. The biggest plays of the night were both made by Malbrue showing off his freakish athleticism. The 6-3,, 208-pound athletic linebacker ran down the opposing team's running back from 35 yards out after the running back flew up the middle untouched for what seemed like a for sure score. However, an offensive holding flag negated the play anyway.
A few possessions later, however, Malbrue recovered a fumble and returned it for the touchdown.
“I was just thinking, ‘Go, go, go just go,’ after I picked it up,” Malbrue said.
That was LCA's second defensive score of the night with Brylan Green returning an interception 25 yards for a score to make it 21-0 late in the first quarter.
Errol Rogers was involved in much of the offense's input. First, there was a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dane Wallace for the game's first score. Rogers then added a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for a 28-7 lead.
The Knights finished with 14 first downs and 283 total yards. LCA will now host Dunham at 7 p.m. Friday in the Division II semifinals.