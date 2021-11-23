The Neville Tigers' offense isn't complicated. It's just difficult to stop.
In Friday's Class 4A quarterfinals playoff game at Bill Ruple Stadium in Monroe, the No. 7-seeded Cecilia Bulldogs will have to slow down the No. 2 Tigers' rushing attack, which is powered by Ajay Allen.
Allen has rushed for 1,912 yards on 163 carries with 28 TDs for the 10-1 Tigers. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior also has a team-high 158 receiving yards on seven catches with two TDs.
"He is the real deal," Cecilia coach Dennis Skains said of Allen, who rushed for 188 yards with two TDs in Neville's 19-15 second-round win at No. 18 Carencro last week.
"We have to gang tackle him. He certainly has speed and if he breaks away, we will not be able to catch him."
Allen's nickname is "Quick Six," which is appropriate. In Week 4, he scored on runs of 82 and 99 yards on his first two touches against St. Thomas More. Allen finished that game with 256 yards and four TDs on 31 carries.
The Tigers don't throw the ball often. Quarterback Brett Batteford has completed 47 of 81 passes for 516 yards and four TDs while rushing for 497 yards on 73 carries with eight TDs. The Tigers have been able to control the line of scrimmage with offensive tackles Zalance Heard and Will Campbell.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Heard is a four-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 12 junior in Louisiana. Campbell (6-6, 300, Sr.) is an LSU commitment who is ranked as the state's No. 1 player by the 247Sports Composite.
"Neville doesn't throw a lot, but why would you?" Skains said. "No. 3 (Allen) is that good. If we can't slow down No. 3, it's going to be difficult to win. I feel that it's going to be difficult for them to stop us, too. Their defense is excellent, but our offense is pretty good."
The 10-2 Bulldogs are balanced on offense. Quarterback Alex Soileau, who entered last week's second-round game against No. 10 Lakeshore with 218 yards rushing on the year, gained 177 yards with three TDs in a 44-37 double overtime win.
"We just saw something on film that we took advantage of," Skains said. "We have three really good running backs so Alex's running has been an afterthought. He has the capability - Alex is a good athlete who start at safety if he wasn't a quarterback - but why run it when you have three great backs?"
Skains was referring to running backs Diesel Solari, Breagan Brasseaux and Ridge Collins, who have combined to rush for 1,193 yards and 23 TDs. Soileau has passed for 1,634 yards and 18 TDs with one interception.
Germonie Davis (54-999, 10 TDs) and Cade Poirier (22-290, four TDs) anchor the receiving corps for offensive coordinator Clint Harrison.
"Our offensive staff does a great job," Skains said. "Coach Harrison has been doing this a long time. I'm surprised he hasn't taken a head coaching job. We just lucky to have him. He does a great job picking and choosing what we do."
Collins (linebacker),.Solari (cornerback) and Poirier (safety) are also pivotal defensive players.
"Ridge is always productive," Skains said of the 6-foot-0, 215-pound junior. "He's becoming the heartbeat of our defense. Diesel is only 14 years old. He never wants to come off the field and is very passionate about football at a young age.
"Poirier was our 'Defensive Player of the Week.' We trusted him to lock up Lakeshore's best receiver. When they were zeroed up against each other, Cade held him to one catch in 14 attempts."