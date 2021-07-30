Westminster Crusaders
WHAT WE KNOW
Westminster's offense will have a brand-new look under first-year coach Travis Blaize, who previously served as the offensive coordinator for Vermilion Catholic.
Gage Barton will step into the starting quarterback role for Blaize, whose spread offense averaged 43 points per game in 2020.
"He has embraced the role," Blaize said of Barton. "He gets here an hour before everybody and watches film with me. He's been a rock for us."
WCA returns three offensive starters from, led by senior running back Bryant Moore. As a fullback in the Crusaders' Wing-T offense, Moore rushed for 608 yards and five touchdowns in eight games.
"Moore has blown me away as a team leader," Blaize said. "He seems like a college athlete who is trained to answer questions from the media. He's good on both sides of the ball and is incredible in the weight room."
Cam Randell, who started last year at tight end, will line up at different spots on offense.
"He's a physical specimen," Blaize said. "He can make the dunks on the basketball court effortlessly."
Blaize has high expectations for his receiving corps, which includes Colby Lejeune, Tyler Dejean, Zach Bacilla and Josh Cassimere.
"Dejean is the guy who I think is going to surprise people," Blaize said. "He's our slot receiver and is a very fast kid who was fourth in the state in the 110-meter hurdles and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles."
Although the offensive line returns only one starter in Brenn Ray, Blaize said the unit could be a team strength.
"The offensive line has been my biggest surprise," Blaize said.
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
Blaize said the Crusaders will have 16 to 18 players going both ways with five or six never leaveing the field. With a 27-man roster, Westminster will need to avoid an injury bug.
The Crusaders return four defensive starters. Bacilla, Lejeune and Dejean return to their spots in the secondary. The front seven includes only one returning starter in Moore, who will move from inside linebacker to outside.
"I like having three hands in the dirt because it provides more versatility," Blaze said of the defensive line stance. "It gets more speed on the field. You have to have some hybrid guys, and we have that. Cam is one. He can play defensive line or linebacker.
"We have some outside linebacker-strong safety guys that we call 'dogs.' They have to be versatile. Jacob Moody, our backup quarterback, is one of them. He's a really good tackler who has improved a lot in coverage. He has a knack for finding the football. He runs into interceptions all the time. If he does that, it's really going to help us."
HOW WE SEE IT
It's tough to get a reading on a team that is completely revamping its offense. The nondistrict schedule is manageable with games against Class 2A Jeanerette and a group of 1A programs in Highland Baptist, Covenant Christian, Hanson Memorial and Ascension Christian.
Westminster's only 5-1A win in 2020 came against North Central. The Crusaders managed only eight points per game in their other four league matchups against St. Edmund, Sacred Heart and Opelousas Catholic.
The Crusaders have posted impressive weight-room numbers this offseason. The receivers all squat over 315 pounds, and the offensive line boasts multiple 500-pound squatters. That should bode well for a team with numerous two-way players.
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Bryant Moore
RB/LB 5-9 205 Sr.
After plowing through the middle as a fullback earlier in his career, Moore has quickly picked up the nuances of the spread offense. At the QuickSlants 7-on-7 tournament, Moore showed the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.
Gage Barton
QB 6-3 170 Sr.
Originally projected as a starting receiver, but eagerly accepted his new position after Trey Turnage transferred. He began learning the offense on Zoom calls with Blaize, who describes his quarterback as a "film junkie."
Cameron Randell
TE 6-2 195 Jr.
As the team's best overall athlete, Randell passes the eye test and checks all the boxes. The versatile junior will line up at tight end, wide receiver, linebacker and defensive end.
Zach Bacilla
WR/DB 5-10 165 Sr.
A starting free safety last year, Bacilla is moving to cornerback. "He's a senior leader for us who is probably a little better on the defensive side," Blaize said. "He has good hands, good speed and is somebody who can make plays for us."
Colby LeJeune
WR/SS 5-8 165 Sr.
LeJeune is the best overall player in the secondary. He is emerging as a vocal leader. Blaize said. "He is the "team-captain type who makes some plays that take your breath away. He's a hard-nosed kid who runs with his head on fire when he has the ball."
PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
WR Colby Lejeune Sr
WR Tyler DeJean Jr
WR Zach Bacilla Sr
TE Cameron Randell Jr*
LT Brenn Ray So*
LG Gavin Whittington Jr*
C Blake Richardson Jr
RG Caleb Savoie Jr
RT Landon Leblanc Jr
QB Gage Barton Sr
TB Bryant Moore Sr*
Base Offense: Spread
DEFENSE
DE Bryce Guillory So
NG Brenn Ray So*
DE Landon Leblanc Jr*
LB Bryant Moore Sr*
LB Blake Richardson Jr*
LB Landon Foster Sr*
CB Josh Cassimere So
CB Zach Bacilla Sr*
FS Tyler DeJean Jr
SS Colby LeJeune Sr*
SS Jacob Moody, Jr*
Base defense: Multiple
*- Denotes returning starter
Key losses: Cade Lyons, Evan Bergeron, Xavier Redding
COACHING STAFF
Head Coach: Travis Blaize
Record: 0-0, First season as head coach
Assistants: Brendan Boudreaux, Ethan Rosenbalm, Chris Francis, Devin Cober, Scott-Michael Richardson
2021 SCHEDULE
September
3 Jeanerette
10 Covenant Christian
17 HANSON
24 Ascension Christian
October
1 HIGHLAND BAPTIST
8 NORTH CENTRAL
15 SACRED HEART-VP
22 CATHOLIC-PC
29 St. Edmund
November
5 Opelousas Catholic
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Week 10: at Opelousas Catholic
All matchups are big opportunities for a program in a transition year with a first-year coach, but few games will create more buzz than facing crosstown rival Opelousas Catholic.
2020 RESULTS
Lost Hanson 28-22
Beat Ascension Christian 48-21
Beat Highland Baptist 56-35
Beat North Central 46-12
Lost Sacred Heart-VP 33-14
Lost Catholic-PC 49-7
Lost St. Edmund 52-7
Lost Opelousas Catholic 47-7
PAST FIVE YEARS
2020: 3-5
2019: 5-5
2018: 2-8
2017: 2-8
2016: 8-4