Teurlings Catholic coach Dane Charpentier was trying his best not to complain.
Sure, he enjoyed his Rebels’ 34-14 victory over Breaux Bridge on Friday for the program’s 10th straight win in the series.
After all, prior to the last decade, the Tigers had won 15 of the 16 contests before that.
But like all coaches, the aspects of the game that need to be worked on the most seem to come immediately to mind – even after 20-point wins.
“It’s hard to fuss at a win,” Charpentier said. “I worked with an old coach who told me to never fuss at a win, because they’ll stop coming if you fuss too much.”
There was no arguing with the Rebels’ performance in the running game. It was hard running and second effort all night for the Teurlings running back tandem of Larkin Spring and Tyrick Gary.
“Whenever we have some space to run the ball, our two running backs are really good,” Charpentier said. “I think they showed that tonight. They made some guys miss.”
Spring, who also caught four passes for 20 yards, finished with 144 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries, while Gary added 108 yards on 15 tries.
“I’m really happy with the way the offensive line, the tight ends and the running backs played,” Charpentier added. “The quarterback ran the ball pretty effectively at times too.”
That running game, which finished with 313 yards on the night, allowed Teurlings to jump out to a quick 14-0 on two long drives. The first one covered 61 yards on 13 plays in 4:14, ending with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Marceaux.
The second one lasted 10 plays for 66 yards in 4:18 before Spring punched it in from the 2.
At that point in the game, the Rebels had rattled off 23 plays to just three for the visiting Tigers.
Essentially, Breaux Bridge would never recover. Sophomore Jamal Sylvester did get the Tigers on the board with a 57-yard touchdown run at 9:19 of the second quarter and added a 61-yard touchdown run early in the third to cut the lead to 28-14.
But Breaux Bridge never seriously threatened a comeback win.
“I’m going to have to go back and look at it,” Charpentier said of the two long runs. “I really don’t know what happened. They scored two touchdowns on the same exact play. We’ve got to go back and look at that and see what happened.”
Sylvester finished with 146 yards and two scores on 15 carries.
“One thing I don’t like (defensively) is we’re giving up big plays in the running game, and that’s about guys upfront wanting to make big plays instead of wanting to do their job,” Charpentier said. “It’s eye discipline, it’s gap discipline and it’ll get corrected.”
On the other side, the part of the offense that had Charpentier wanting more was the passing game. Quarterback Kaden Boulet hit on 11 of 19 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.
It was a solid performance, but it appeared more yards were left on the field.
“It happens at practice,” he explained. “It happens very consistently at practice, so I’m at a loss. I think it’s a confidence thing. We’ve got a bunch of near misses and not a lot to show for it. It was the same story last week, a bunch of near misses.
“I don’t think it’s anybody’s fault. The quarterback’s making some good throws a lot of times. It’s not a huge miss. It’s just a matter of inches, but it’s something that we’ve got to get a lot better at.”
Coleman Bond was the Rebels’ leading receiver in the game with three grabs for 61 yards.
Defensively, the Rebels forced Breaux Bridge to turn it over on downs twice after Sylvester’s second touchdown run. Four sacks played a big role in that effort.
“One thing I really like is we’re bringing pressure from different places in different situations,” Charpentier said. “I think that was missing from our defense in years past. That’s one thing that was a goal for this season. We were going to have two really athletic guys on the edge – sometimes they’re coming and sometimes they’re not. We can also send inside guys. We’re pressuring the quarterback.”