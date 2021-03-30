BASEBALL
Cecilia 11, Beau Chene 0
Iota 16, Ville Platte 0
Notre Dame 7, Port Barre 0
Loreauville 5, Catholic-NI 2
Rayne 7, Breaux Bridge 6
Pine Prairie 9, Mamou 0
St. Martinville 10, Abbeville 0
St. Thomas More 1, Central Catholic 0
Welsh 11, Lake Arthur 3
Ascension Episcopal 4, Houma Christian 3
Eunice 11, Washington-Marion 0
Sacred Heart-VP 6, Jena 4
Vermilion Catholic 12, Westminster 3
Lacassine 14, ESA 4
SCHEDULES
Wednesday’s Games
Notre Dame at Eunice, University at Teurlings, Breaux Bridge at Sacred Heart-VP, Opelousas at Welsh, Ville Platte at Church Point, Northwest at Mamou, Pine Prairie at Iota, Houma Christian at Ascension Episcopal, Lafayette Christian at Hanson, Erath at Central Catholic, Crowley at Plaquemine, St. Edmund at Opelousas Catholic.
Thursday’s Games
New Iberia at Acadiana, Sulphur at Comeaux, Sam Houston at Lafayette High, Southside at Barbe, Washington-Marion at Eunice, Rayne at North Vermilion, Carencro at Westgate, Beau Chene at Episcopal, Livonia at Breaux Bridge, Highland Baptist at Church Point, Abbeville at Crowley, David Thibodaux at Erath, Kaplan at St. Martinville, Port Barre at Lafayette Christian, Lake Arthur at Notre Dame, West St. Mary at Catholic-NI, Loreauville at Delcambre, Lake Charles College Prep at Franklin, Lacassine at ESA, Northside Christian at South Cameron.
Friday’s Games
Acadiana at Parkview Baptist.
Saturday’s Games
Acadiana at New Iberia, Comeaux at Sulphur, Barbe at Southside, Lafayette High at Sam Houston, Eunice at Brusly, Carencro at Cecilia, North Vermilion at Lafayette Christian, Westgate at Kaplan.
SOFTBALL
Iota 5, Church Point 3
Notre Dame 23, Cecilia 3
Opelousas 6, Carencro 2
Mamou 12, Ville Platte 2
Calvary Baptist 7, Pine Prairie 3
Kaplan 10, Erath 0
Opelousas Catholic 12, Lafayette Christian 2
David Thibodaux 16, Abbeville 6
Lake Arthur 9, Welsh 5
St. Martinville 18, Crowley 8
Houma Christian 23, Jeanerette 2
Catholic-PC 7, Sacred Heart-VP 0
Covenant Christian 5, Highland Baptist 1
Hanson 22, Vermilion Catholic 0
Northside Christian 4, South Beauregard 2
Eunice 17, LaGrange 2
SCHEDULES
Wednesday’s Games
Sam Houston at New Iberia, Rayne at Westgate, Breaux Bridge at Abbeville, Church Point at Northwest, Ville Platte at Iota, Crowley at Sacred Heart-VP, Pine Prairie at Mamou, Opelousas at St. Joseph’s, Westminster at St. Martinville, Lake Arthur at Notre Dame, Catholic-NI at Opelousas Catholic, North Vermilion at Erath.
Thursday’s Games
Acadiana at New Iberia, Lafayette at Southside, Sam Houston at Sulphur, LaGrange at Rayne, North Vermilion at Washington-Marion, David Thibodaux at Carencro, Abbeville at Northside, Breaux Bridge at St. Martinville, Opelousas at Cecilia, Erath at Notre Dame, Kaplan at Dutchtown, Port Barre at Lafayette Christian, Franklin at Ascension Episcopal, Jeanerette at Delcambre, Catholic-NI at Houma Christian. Opelousas Catholic at Westminster, Lake Arthur at St. Edmund.
Friday’s Games
Lafayette Christian at Highland Baptist.
Saturday’s Games
Cecilia at Rayne, Highland Baptist at Beau Chene,