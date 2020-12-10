Like many opposing coaches during Acadiana’s 15-year run as a major contender in the Class 5A ranks, Mandeville’s third-year coach Hutch Gonzales isn’t having a hard time figuring out what it’s going to take to upset the No. 1-seeded Wreckin’ Rams.

The problem is actually being able to physically pull off the strategy on the field when his No. 8-seeded Skippers travel for Friday’s 7 p.m. state quarterfinal at Bill Dotson Stadium in Scott.

“I think if you can get them out of a comfort zone, then you give yourself a chance,” Gonzales said. “If they’re able to line up and just pound you for three and a half yards every down, it’s going to be a long night. Whether you have the ability to score or not, it’s kind of inconsequential, because they can hold the ball so long.

“You’ve got to get them into a situation where they’re trying to do things that are not the norm for them because you’ve stopped what they do well. And if you get them to give you the ball back and not possess it for eight minutes at a time, then you’re winning the battle and it could certainly help you win the war.”

Wreckin' Rams' defense dominates again to push Acadiana to 5A quarterfinals SCOTT — The Acadiana Wreckin' Rams defensive unit has been about as good as it gets in 2020.

The Skippers (8-1) do seem to possess many necessary ingredients to attempt such a feat. Mandeville’s defense has posted three shutouts this season and is only allowing 10.7 points per game – the program’s best mark since 2000 (6.4).

“Mandeville did a real good job on defense,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. “Lafayette had a hard time moving it on them (in 31-8 win).

“They play hard on defense. They’re not as big as EA (East Ascension), but they’ve got like eight or nine back from last year and they play really hard. They’ve played really good defense throughout the year.”

The Skippers also sport a dangerous passing game out of the spread, led by McNeese State commit quarterback Devon Tott.

“I do think their quarterback is really good and they have a couple of really good receivers,” McCullough said. “He can throw it. He’s a good athlete. Their one of the better offenses we’ve played.”

Tott has thrown for 23 touchdowns and 1,504 yards with only one interceptions. He possesses a 1,000-yard rusher in Douglas McGowan (172-1010, 11 TDs) and a crew of receivers and tight ends.

The running game is largely powered by 6-8, 350-pound UL commitment Manny Mahillho.

“Our quarterback is very good,” Gonzales said. “He’s a big athletic kid who as for as high school arms go, he’s the best I’ve ever had. We do have some weapons.”

Landon Ibieta (32-699, 11 TDs) is the top receiver, along with Devin Steele (13-211, 4 TDs), in addition to tight end Caden Costa (14-221, 3 TDs). Costa is also an All-American kicker and Ole Miss commitment.

“He’s the strongest kicker I’ve ever seen,” Gonzales said.

The Rams (8-1) obviously counter with one of the top defenses in the state, led by defensive lineman Walter Bob (5 sacks, 8 hurries) and Cameron George (9 sacks, 18 hurries), linebackers Derreck Bercier (67 tackles) and Caleb Arceneaux (62 tackles, 3 ints.) and free safety Ian Montz (60 tackles, 3 ints.) in the secondary.

“Their box is phenomenal, so you have to go into a game thinking we’re going to have to successful throwing the ball a little bit to be successful at all,” Gonzales said. “We do feel like there are some things that we bring to the passing game that a lot of other teams probably don’t have.”

The Rams’ veer rushing attack is as balanced as ever this season behind the trio of Tyvin Zeno (109-686, 9 TDs), Omiri Wiggins (102-679, 6 TDs) and Kevan Williams (61-547, 5 TDs).

The winner will meet the Destrehan-Ruston winner in the semifinals.

“I think we’re still steadily getting better,” McCullough said. “Of course, we’re playing really well on defense and we just have to keep getting better on offense. Of course, when you get to this point, it gets harder and harder. This game is going to be tough. This time had like 16 or 17 starters back from a team that went to the quarterfinals.”