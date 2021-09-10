It’s not going to be a fun game film to watch for the Northside Vikings, who fell to 0-2 on the season after a 21-14 home loss to the Washington-Marion Chargin’ Indians on Friday at Viking Stadium.
One week after suffering a one-point loss at Northwest, the Vikings saw a fourth-quarter lead slip away for another frustrating loss.
1. Missed opportunities for Vikings
The biggest one probably came on the first play of the fourth quarter. Leading 14-13 and facing a third-and-one from the Washington-Marion 44, Northside fumbled the snap for a loss of two yards. The fourth-down try resulted in an incomplete pass to turn it over on downs.
On the very next play, the Indians took the lead for good on a 54-yard touchdown run.
“Turnovers, penalties and mental mistakes,” Northside coach John Simmons said. “Calling three timeouts in the third quarter because of personnel problems. We pretty much beat ourselves in the third and fourth quarters. Those mistakes we’re making just kill momentum.
“It’s all correctable, but we’ve got to work on it now. We’ve got to get it fix in the next three weeks. We can’t win football games if we can’t correct those.”
2. Indians ride big plays
Trailing 14-7 late in the third quarter, Washington-Marion used big plays to take command of the game. On third-and-11, quarterback Justin Thomas hit Ray Thomas in the flat. He promptly avoided two tackles and scampered 51 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was blocked, but the Indians were close at 14-13.
Then on their next offensive play from scrimmage, Joey Simmons busted loose for a 54-yard touchdown run ahead of a two-point conversion to account for the 21-14 final score.
3. Northside has promising young backs
In the week one loss to Northwest, freshman running back Lavontie Hebert collected 46 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Unfortunately, he was injured and didn’t play Friday. In his place, though, was fellow freshman running back Ja’Nathan Bonnet and he delivered 51 yards on 13 carries.
“There is definitely progress being made,” Simmons said. “We are a different team from last week and we didn’t have our freshman running back from last week. He’ll be back next week. Bonnet ran a beautiful game today. I can’t complain about him. He actually shocked me tonight. He ran hard. He did a good job.”
4. No rhythm to Northside’s offense
Over Northside’s first 12 offensive plays, the Vikings only collected three total yards. Over the next 14 plays, Northside posted 129 total yards. Then came six incompletions over the next seven pass attempts.
“They jumped in a few different defenses,” Simmons said. “They had a pretty good scheme going against us. They were changing defenses almost every play.
“We were able to make adjustments and start running the ball more.”
Senior quarterback Devonquailen Portalis finished the game with 103 yards passing on 7-of-18 passing, in addition to 68 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
5. Defense made progress
One week after losing a 34-33 decision to Northwest, the young Vikings’ defense gave the offense more opportunities in this one.
Until the Vikings got going offensively, the defense created two fumbles in the first half and forced Washington-Marion to turn it over on downs to keep Northside close.
“We’re starting nine kids who didn’t play defense for us last year, so we’re going to give up some bumps and bruises,” Simmons said. “But the defense played much better tonight. Defense made some big plays. We dropped some. There were some interceptions we could have had that we didn’t get, but that’s fine. All in all, the defense played a better game.”
In the end, it was too much Simmons with 146 yards rushing on 16 carries, while quarterback Thomas hit on 10-of-17 passes for 124 yards and two scores.