As Ascension Episcopal interim football coach Stephen Hearren looks over his roster for the upcoming season, he's confident the Blue Gators will shine on special teams.
Hearren, who took over for Matt Desormeaux last month after Desormeaux accepted an administrative position at Catholic-New Iberia, has one of the state's premier kicker/punter combinations in Peyton Woodring and Badger Hargett.
Woodring, ranked as the No. 4 kicker in the nation, is a MaxPreps first-team All-American who received a scholarship offer this week Alabama. He also holds offers from UL and Air Force.
"It's nice when you can line up and have your kicker put the ball into the end zone on every kickoff," Hearren said. "With field goals, we feel confident in Peyton's accuracy any time we get past midfield."
Woodring made a 56-yard field goal last year in a playoff game against Catholic-New Iberia "that had 4 or 5 yards to spare," Hearren said.
Hargett, ranked among the nation's best punters by Kohl's Kicking, often pins opposing offenses deep in their own territory with his booming punts.
"When you talk about momentum swings on punts, it's usually not a good thing," said Hearren, referencing blocked or short punts and long returns. "With the way Badger can flip the field, it's a great luxury."
Quarterback Cade Dardar (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) returns after a junior season in which he passed for more than 2,300 yards with 28 touchdowns.
"Cade had a great offseason," Hearren said. "He probably put on 20 pounds. He's a really good athlete — a big, strong kid. In addition to his physical skill set, Cade has a good demeanor for a quarterback. He doesn't get rattled easily."
Dardar, who will work behind returning offensive line starters Caden Culpepper, Peyton Peebles and J. Paul Guidry, has two experienced senior receivers in Austin Mills and Cole Colligan.
"Mills is definitely a game-changer," Hearren said. "We want to get him the ball in different spots. He can catch it in space and also go over the top with his speed."
Colligan, a versatile 6-4, 215-pound tight end, is also one of the team's top defenders.
"Cole is a great weapon," Hearren said. "He can put his hand on the ground as a traditional tight end or we can flex him out. He's an impact player."
Connor Edmond, Blake Sylvester and Blaise Blancher are expected to share carries in the backfield.
"Blake is a great leader," Hearren said of the senior, who started at cornerback last year. "As a junior on the track team, he took on the role of vocal leader. The work ethic demonstrated by players such as Sylvester and Mills is contagious."
Evans Dupuis and Hunter Fontenot are returning defensive starters, as is Edmond.
"I honestly think I stepped into a great situation," Hearren said. "We have a lot of seniors who know the offense and defense. We didn't have to install new systems, which would be a much bigger learning curve."