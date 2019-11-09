ACA.AcadianaLafayette1.110919
Acadiana takes the field for their high school football game against Lafayette at Bill Dotson Stadium on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Scott, La..

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

District 3-5A

Overall, District   

Acadiana 10-0, 7-0

Sam Houston 8-2, 6-1

Barbe 7-3, 5-2

Comeaux 5-5, 4-3

Southside 6-4, 3-4

New Iberia 2-8, 2-5

Lafayette 4-6, 1-6

Sulphur 1-9, 0-7

District 4-4A

Overall, District   

Rayne 6-4, 3-1

Eunice 8-2, 3-1

LaGrange 4-5, 2-2

North Vermilion 5-5, 2-2

Washington-Marion 1-9, 0-4

District 5-4A

Overall, District

St. Thomas More 8-2, 3-1

Carencro 8-2, 3-1

Westgate 7-3, 3-1

Teurlings Catholic 6-4, 1-3

Northside 1-9, 0-4

District 6-4A

Overall, District

Breaux Bridge 8-2, 4-0

Livonia 6-3, 2-2

Cecilia 4-6, 2-2

Opelousas 3-6, 2-2

Beau Chene 1-9, 0-4

District 5-3A

Overall, District

Church Point 7-2, 5-0

Northwest 5-5, 4-1

Iota 8-2, 3-2

Mamou 4-6, 2-3

Ville Platte 3-7, 1-4

Pine Prairie 0-10, 0-5

District 6-3A

Overall, District

Kaplan 6-4, 3-1

St. Martinville 5-5, 3-1

Erath 5-5, 3-1

Crowley 5-5, 1-3

Abbeville 1-9, 0-4

District 6-2A

Overall, District

Lafayette Christian 9-1, 4-0

Notre Dame 8-1, 3-1

Lake Arthur 6-4, 2-2

Welsh 2-8, 1-3

Port Barre 4-6, 0-4

District 7-2A

Overall, District

Catholic-NI 7-3, 7-0

Ascension Episcopal 8-2, 6-1

Franklin 5-5, 5-2

Loreauville 6-4, 4-3

Delcambre 3-7, 2-5

West St. Mary 2-8, 2-5

Jeanerette 3-7, 1-6

Houma Christian 1-9, 1-6

District 4-1A

Overall, District

Oberlin 10-0, 7-0

Basile 6-4, 5-2

East Beauregard 5-5, 5-2

Gueydan 5-5, 4-3

Hamilton Christian 5-4, 3-4

Grand Lake 6-4, 3-4

Merryville 2-8, 1-6

Elton 0-10, 0-7

District 5-1A

Overall, District

Catholic-PC 7-2, 4-0

Opelousas Catholic 8-1, 3-1

St. Edmund 6-3, 3-1

Westminster Christian 5-4, 1-3

Sacred Heart 4-5, 1-3

North Central 1-8, 0-4

District 8-1A

Overall, District

Vermilion Catholic 9-1, 5-0

Central Catholic 5-4, 4-1

Centerville 8-2, 3-2

Highland Baptist 4-6, 2-3

Hanson Memorial 3-6, 1-4

Covenant Christian 2-7, 0-5

