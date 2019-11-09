District 3-5A
Overall, District
Acadiana 10-0, 7-0
Sam Houston 8-2, 6-1
Barbe 7-3, 5-2
Comeaux 5-5, 4-3
Southside 6-4, 3-4
New Iberia 2-8, 2-5
Lafayette 4-6, 1-6
Sulphur 1-9, 0-7
District 4-4A
Overall, District
Rayne 6-4, 3-1
Eunice 8-2, 3-1
LaGrange 4-5, 2-2
North Vermilion 5-5, 2-2
Washington-Marion 1-9, 0-4
District 5-4A
Overall, District
St. Thomas More 8-2, 3-1
Carencro 8-2, 3-1
Westgate 7-3, 3-1
Teurlings Catholic 6-4, 1-3
Northside 1-9, 0-4
District 6-4A
Overall, District
Breaux Bridge 8-2, 4-0
Livonia 6-3, 2-2
Cecilia 4-6, 2-2
Opelousas 3-6, 2-2
Beau Chene 1-9, 0-4
District 5-3A
Overall, District
Church Point 7-2, 5-0
Northwest 5-5, 4-1
Iota 8-2, 3-2
Mamou 4-6, 2-3
Ville Platte 3-7, 1-4
Pine Prairie 0-10, 0-5
District 6-3A
Overall, District
Kaplan 6-4, 3-1
St. Martinville 5-5, 3-1
Erath 5-5, 3-1
Crowley 5-5, 1-3
Abbeville 1-9, 0-4
District 6-2A
Overall, District
Lafayette Christian 9-1, 4-0
Notre Dame 8-1, 3-1
Lake Arthur 6-4, 2-2
Welsh 2-8, 1-3
Port Barre 4-6, 0-4
District 7-2A
Overall, District
Catholic-NI 7-3, 7-0
Ascension Episcopal 8-2, 6-1
Franklin 5-5, 5-2
Loreauville 6-4, 4-3
Delcambre 3-7, 2-5
West St. Mary 2-8, 2-5
Jeanerette 3-7, 1-6
Houma Christian 1-9, 1-6
District 4-1A
Overall, District
Oberlin 10-0, 7-0
Basile 6-4, 5-2
East Beauregard 5-5, 5-2
Gueydan 5-5, 4-3
Hamilton Christian 5-4, 3-4
Grand Lake 6-4, 3-4
Merryville 2-8, 1-6
Elton 0-10, 0-7
District 5-1A
Overall, District
Catholic-PC 7-2, 4-0
Opelousas Catholic 8-1, 3-1
St. Edmund 6-3, 3-1
Westminster Christian 5-4, 1-3
Sacred Heart 4-5, 1-3
North Central 1-8, 0-4
District 8-1A
Overall, District
Vermilion Catholic 9-1, 5-0
Central Catholic 5-4, 4-1
Centerville 8-2, 3-2
Highland Baptist 4-6, 2-3
Hanson Memorial 3-6, 1-4
Covenant Christian 2-7, 0-5