Jim Hightower has won a lot of games throughout his illustrious career as a high school football coach.
With over 430 career wins, including 36 at St. Thomas More, Hightower ranks in the top 20 on the all-time prep list.
Not many times over his career has one of Hightower's teams been under .500 at the midway point of the regular season, but that is the case with this year's St. Thomas More program after the Cougars fell to the Ruston Bearcats on Friday night 51-27, dropping them to 2-3 on the season.
Ruston, paced by Dyson Fields with 236 yards and four touchdowns, ran for seven touchdowns as a team, cruising to a surprising relatively easy non-district win.
For his efforts, Fields eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards on the season, which is still only five weeks in.
The Bearcats took advantage of an STM turnover on the opening drive, scoring a touchdown on the sixth play of the game, before leading, 20-7, at the end of the first quarter, 37-14 at halftime, and 44-14 at the end of the third period, and lead by as much as 51-14, before going on to the 51-27 triumph.
"As much as we run the football, our guys have had a lot of different thrown at them all year," Ruston coach Jerrod Baugh said. "Tonight, we adjusted to a couple of things and just executed about as well as we have all year."
"They (Ruston) was very physical tonight, and I think their size gave us problems," Hightower said. "We played real poorly. We made some mistakes that we haven't made all season. I'm disappointed in the outcome, disappointed in the execution, but our kids did play hard.
"We had some chances early, but we made some mistakes, and they took advantage," Hightower said. "You can't make mistakes against a real physical football team, a real dominant football team, like the one we played tonight."
So, is it time for St. Thomas More fans to be worried about their Cougars?
Of course not.
Hightower has all of those victories on his resume', St. Thomas More is the two-time defending Division II state champs, and this team is still loaded with talent.
St. Thomas More has played a brutal non-district slate, losing to Madison Prep and Alexandria, who are both unbeaten, as well as Ruston, who is currently 4-1, to go along with a win over 4-1 Neville.
"St. Thomas More is an outstanding football team," Baugh said. "I guarantee you that they're going to finish the season strong and make a deep run in the playoffs. I fully expect that out of them."
STM senior quarterback Walker Howard, who was held to under 200 passing yards by a physical, aggressive Ruston defense, left the game late in the third quarter with a lower leg injury. Obviously, anytime a team's quarterback leaves the game with an injury, especially one with the talent that Howard possesses, there is always a concern. But thinking positively, one would expect Howard to dazzle opposing defenses, as he has throughout his prep career.
"I really didn't think we were going to be able to get to him (Howard), but our defensive coaches did a great job of coming up with some blitz packages that forced him to get out of the pocket, which helped a lot because he is truly a great player."
The Cougars begin District 4-5A play next week when they travel to New Iberia to take on Westgate before other district matchups against the likes of Teurlings, Northside, and Carencro, which should give us an indication of whether or not this STM team can compete for a third-straight state crown.
"I've said since day one that we were a work in progress," Hightower said. "I think each week we've learned lessons and have gotten better, although that probably doesn't show tonight, but I think we will get better, because of the effort and the experiences of playing some really good football teams."
So, should there be much concern about this STM team?
No; their season is likely only beginning.