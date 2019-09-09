In May 2018, Westgate offensive line coach Stephen Schaub began experiencing frequent back pain, which he attributed to something completely innocuous.
"I thought it might be my mattress because I was still using an old mattress from college that was slumping like a valley," said Schaub, who graduated from Nicholls State six years ago.
Schaub took steps to alleviate the issue, purchasing an expensive new mattress and making an appointment to see a chiropractor.
However, the pain continued and it worsened.
"It became a daily problem," Schaub said. "It radiated from the middle of my back to the right side of my ribs. It was hurting my chest and the pain never stopped. It was every second, every minute, every day."
Schaub worked through the pain during the 2018 football season and subsequently visited a physician, whose prognosis was a pulled muscle.
At the time, Schaub also happened to be dating a nurse who strongly suggested he see a neurologist.
Again, he didn't find any relief from the physical therapy that was prescribed, and so in February, an MRI revealed some bad news.
"There was a growth connected to my spine and my ribs," Schaub said. "I didn't think the worst. Cancer was the last thing on my mind."
Shortly after Mardi Gras, though, he got the news that it was cancer.
"They showed me the MRI for the first time," Schaub said. "You could see clear-as-day that it was a cancerous tumor. My heart dropped. I couldn't fathom it, I couldn't digest it. It took me a couple of days to process it."
Schaub's case was presented to Dr. Laurence Rhines, director of the Spine Tumor Program in the Department of Neurosurgery at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
"I was blessed with one of the best doctors in the world," said Schaub, adding that getting Rhines to accept a case is akin to "taking your case to the president of the United States."
Even with the expertise of Rhines, it took a team of doctors to convene and determine that the young football coach had a large tumor in his back and the appropriate course of treatment.
After that, he underwent three surgical procedures, each lasting 9 to 10 hours.
"In the first surgery, they put rods and screws into my back to give them time to plan out the other main surgeries," he said.
The first surgery helped relieve the paralysis that was beginning to set in.
"At that point, I decided I couldn't work anymore at the moment," Schaub said. "It was right before spring football started."
On May 30, the surgical team successfully removed 99 percent of the tumor, but there were frightening moments. During the first surgery, Schaub's pulse was lost a few times.
Moreover, one of the surgeons had to break several of Schaub's ribs to complete the procedure. The aftermath relegated Schaub to a week of strict bed rest.
"They had to reconstruct my whole back," he said. "There have been a few minor bumps in the road, but I'm still cancer-free. I have a brand-new back and it's working fine, but I can still feel it.
"It doesn't hurt much anymore, but it gets tight. It can be a little painful, and my ribs are still broken. They're sore."
The ordeal hasn't changed Schaub's outlook on football, which he describes as "life measured in 10-yard increments," but it has changed other aspects.
"It totally changed my religious views," he said. "I've been going to church all my life, but I haven't been the greatest Christian.
"I got serious with God quickly. I try to never miss a church service. I only miss when I have to work. I know it's cliché, but the whole thing definitely made me take life seriously and enjoy each day on Earth."
Schaub observed some sobering moments at M.D. Anderson.
"When you go there and see things like little 5-year-old children completely bald and suffering from cancer, it breaks your heart," he said.
"For me, it almost got too late, but I have a chance to get things right. A chance to redo everything and have a fresh, new start with my life."