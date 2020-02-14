Lane Patin scored on a late penalty kick to lift the North Vermilion boys soccer team to a 1-0 win over David Thibodaux in a Division III regional playoff game Thursday, sending the Patriots to the quarterfinals for the first time in school history.
The No. 7 Patriots (18-5-2) had defeated the Bulldogs 5-0 when the two clubs met during the regular season, but the rematch, which was played at Teurlings Catholic, proved to be a much closer game.
"First of all, hats off to David Thibodaux," said North Vermilion coach Nick Gigliotti, whose team will travel to No. 2 University High (16-3-2) in the quarterfinals.
"They came in here with a great game plan and played with a lot of energy and speed. David Thibodaux brought everything they had and took it to us. It took us 60 minutes before we started playing at a higher level, but our defense was phenomenal with only two shots on goal and a couple of through balls."
Anthony Gaspard drew a foul that set up Patin's PK, which skirted just to the right of Bulldogs goalkeeper Hayden Benoit with 7:20 left in the second half.
"We got the PK by an amazing play by our left wing (Gaspard)," Patin said. "He drew the foul, got a PK, and after that, I just had to stay composed and finish."
Gigliotti said Patin has been successful in similar situations.
"Anthony Gaspard got himself in great position on a ball that got hung up in the wind," the North Vermilion coach said. "The defender crowded over him, and Lane Patin stepped up and did what he's done all year. He was the man for us right there."
The brisk wind affected both teams on offense.
"It was a major factor," Gigliotti said. "It killed the ball a lot and affected a lot of things for both teams.
"Our team battled. They were very physical with us, and we were shell-shocked a little bit. But at the end of the day, we prevailed and were able to see it out and weather the storm."
The game ball was awarded to North Vermilion defender Darien Duhon.
"Darien Duhon cleaned up everything in the back," Gigliotti said. "We didn't let them have a sniff at goal, and we really appreciate this being our first time past the second round. It's a big game for us, especially our seniors.
"I think their game plan was to be high-pressed on defense. They wanted quick starts. They played the ball into No. 36 up top, Tanner Landry. He's a phenomenal forward. He would hold the ball up and let their midfielders run into it."
Gigliotti said that Duhon played a perfect game.
"Darien really disrupted that type of game plan for them," he said. "Now defensively, they were solid. They were all over us. We couldn't control the ball. We couldn't push it past them. They didn't dive in on defense.
"They were very solid on the back end and didn't give up many chances against us, and this is one of the only games where we were held to one goal. Hayden was phenomenal on goal for them, as well, coming up on some free kicks."
The No. 10 Bulldogs finished the season with a 13-6-3 record.
"It went about how we thought it would," said David Thibodaux coach Derek Menard. "They're a good team. They can move the ball really well, but I thought our athleticism and the tempo we played at caused some problems.
"The referee said my defender clipped the guy and that set up their PK. It's a tough way to lose. I just feel horrible for these guys. All this work and it comes down to that."
Jose Espinosa had a stellar game to finish his career with the Bulldogs.
"Jose is a senior defensive midfielder who plays perfectly out there," Menard said. "He's a very smart player. His job is to break up attacks and frustrate skilled players.
"Our game plan was to get onto their midfielders and pressure them. To not allow them to hit their through balls to guys running on. That's how they scored on us the first time we played them, so we worked on cutting down the ball being sent. That was what we hoped we could do, and I thought we did it pretty well."
North Vermilion lost to University 1-0 in early December.
"We played them earlier in the season and didn't have all our players," Duhon said. "Anthony Gaspard and some of our other players were at a showcase that day. It should be interesting."