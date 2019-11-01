There’s no use beating around the bush.

The Comeaux Spartans wanted to beat the Southside Sharks as badly as they’ve ever wanted to win a football game.

And it showed.

The Spartans’ backfield ran extra hard and the Spartans’ defense pressured Southside quarterback Dillon Monette relentlessly for three quarters.

The scoreboard rewarded Comeaux’s all-out effort with a dominating 60-28 victory over the Sharks on Friday at Spartan Stadium.

“I told the kids after, ‘Those who to chose to stay, I love you. Thank you for staying and believing in the program when a lot of people left,’ ” Comeaux coach Doug Dotson said. “I think it’s good for those kids who chose to stay.”

In no area of the game did Comeaux’s strong desire to beat the newcomer Southside, which enrollment is filled with students that would have been going to Comeaux High, than in the backfield.

Time and time again, it appeared Southside defenders had Spartan ball carriers for minimal gains, only for them to bust loose for big gainers.

Eddie Flugence led the way with 185 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries.

“We’ve been waiting a long time for this game to be honest,” Flugence said. “It just felt good. We knew we were going to come out and pound the ball. We just had to make sure we held on tight to it and making sure our offensive line was giving us good blocks. We just kept running hard.

“That’s just the fight. Coach is always talking about keep fighting, every yard matters and just fight for yards.”

Comeaux snaps 11-game losing streak to New Iberia with late touchdown, red-zone stop NEW IBERIA — Maybe a random tropical storm in late October is exactly what the Comeaux Spartans needed to end the most confounding losing stre…

Early in the fourth period, Flugence broke loose on a 62-yard run, but was pushed out at the 3 to keep him from a fourth touchdown on the night.

So on Comeaux’s next possession, Flugence wasn’t going to be denied with a 44-yard touchdown run.

“On the first one, coach said, ‘Running backs don’t get caught from behind,’” Flugence laughed. “On the second one, I wasn’t going to let them catch me. I said, ‘I’ve got to get it in for coach.’ ”

As a team, the Spartans rushed for 503 yards. Teammate Sharod Kelly added 120 yards and a score on 13 carries, while quarterback Tre’ Harris contributed 96 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

Nabers bails out Spartans late to help Comeaux get back to .500 in district play The Comeaux Spartans got back to the .500 mark in District 3-5A play on Friday evening and did so in dramatic fashion.

Speedy Jalon Lewis added 74 yards and a score on seven carries.

“It feels pretty good,” Flugence said. “Our offense is ground and pound. We always talk about three yards a carry and we got a lot more than three yards a carry tonight.”

When the Spartans (now 5-4, 4-2) weren’t pounding it on the ground, standout wide receiver Malik Nabers was making big plays. As a wide receiver, Nabers had three receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown, and as a wildcat quarterback, he ran it once for eight yards.

His biggest influence came at cornerback where he collected two interceptions, including one he returned 69 yards for a touchdown.

“My coach had called a double post,” Nabers said. “I was waiting on it. I gave Jack (Pruitt) enough time to break and I broke and I saw the ball. I just secured the catch and I just took off running.

“A pick-six is really fun.”

Wreckin' Rams didn't get ball much, but still win by two touchdowns At first glance, it appeared the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams offense was stifled in Friday’s 35-21 win over the Comeaux Spartans at Bill Dotson Stadium.

That defensive score pushed Comeaux’s lead to 34-21 with 29 seconds left until halftime.

“That pick-six right there was huge,” Dotson said. “We tell him all the time, ‘Hey, if you are who everybody says you are, you’re going to make plays like that.’ That was the challenge to him this week.

“It didn’t matter where he was – offense, defense or special teams – make the plays you’re capable of. I tell you what, it looked like he was shot out of a cannon right there.”

Nabers said he only plays cornerback when needed against a passing offense, but plays it enough to be comfortable.

“I know what I’m doing,” Nabers said. “It’s not easy, but I’m a wide receiver, so I know what another wide receiver is going to do. I can tell by the way they line up, whether they’re going inside or outside. I watch film a lot, so I know what they’re going to do.”

+7 Comeaux's Tre' Harris, Malik Nabers too much for Lafayette High in district-opening win It's no secret the Comeaux Spartans have a few special playmakers in senior quarterback Tre' Harris and junior wide receiver Malik Nabers.

The rest of the win was up to the Spartans’ defense, which forced Southside (5-4, 2-4) to turn it over on downs four times behind five quarterback sacks.

“That’s the plan,” Dotson said of pressuring Monette. “If we’re going to play man coverage, you have to bring pressure. They’re going to get you some, but pressure will bust a pipe. That’s kind of what happened tonight I think.

“The D-ends had a good night, Big Z (Zylon Paul) had a good night. We just put pressure on all night.”