Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted. All games start at 7 p.m., unless otherwise listed. Asterisks denote district games. Radio information listed in parentheses. 

Thursday, Oct. 31

Breaux Bridge 33, Opelousas 7

Individual stats

RUSHING - BB: Kavion Martin 17-112, 2 TDs; Jacob Landry 6-53, TD; Jeremy Chevalier 3-15; Trarious Sylvester 1-(-4). OPEL: Collin Reece Guillory 6-99, TD; Dillan Barnaba 11-71; Mark Thomas 6-12; Jaquin Nelson 10-4; Isaiah Charles 1-2; John Guilbeaux 2-(-3). 

PASSING - BB: Gavan Courville 13-21-0, 211 yds, 2 TDs. OPEL: Guilbeaux 4-14-2, 101 yds. 

RECEIVING - BB: Kyser Patt 6-122, TD; Landry 3-34; Martin 2-22, TD; Cole Fuselier 1-19; Dartravien Girod 1-14. OPEL: Khristian Jackson 2-44; Barnaba 1-37; Charles 1-20. 

RECORDS: BB 7-2, 3-0; OPEL 2-6, 1-2

NEXT: BB hosts Livonia; OPEL at Beau Chene

Delcambre 34, West St. Mary 24

Individual stats

RUSHING - DEL: Parker Nunez 22-260, 3 TDs; Noah Broussard 18-106, TD; Jamian Guy 10-41; Kalob Moneaux 6-27. 

PASSING - DEL: Moneaux 1-1-0, 2 yds. 

RECEIVING - DEL: Guy 1-2. 

RECORDS: DEL 3-6, 2-4; WSM 2-7, 2-4

NEXT: DEL at Houma Christian; WSM at Ascension Episcopal

Basile 41, Gueydan 21

RECORDS: GUEY 4-5, 3-3; BAS 6-3, 5-1

NEXT: GUEY hosts Elton; BAS hosts Oberlin

Friday, Nov. 1

Carencro at St. Thomas More* (105.9-FM; 103.7-FM)

RECORDS: CAR 7-1, 2-0; STM 6-2, 2-1

NEXT: CAR hosts Westgate; STM hosts North Vermilion

Teurlings Catholic at St. Martinville (96.5-FM; 105.1-FM)

RECORDS: TEUR 4-4, 0-3; SMSH 4-4, 2-1

NEXT: TEUR at Northside; SMSH at Crowley

Acadiana at Barbe* (1420-AM)

RECORDS: ACAD 8-0, 5-0; BAR 6-2, 4-1

NEXT: ACAD hosts Lafayette; BAR at Comeaux

Southside at Comeaux* (107.1-FM)

RECORDS: SSIDE 5-3, 2-3; COM 4-4, 3-2

NEXT: SSIDE hosts New Iberia; COM hosts Barbe

Sam Houston at Lafayette* (97.7-FM)

RECORDS: SH 6-2, 4-1; LAF 4-4, 1-4

NEXT: SH hosts Sulphur; LAF at Acadiana

Abbeville at Kaplan* (106.3-FM)

RECORDS: ABB 1-7, 0-2; KAP 4-4, 2-1

NEXT: ABB hosts Erath; KAP hosts Lake Arthur

Crowley at Erath* (1450-AM)

RECORDS: CROW 5-3, 1-1; ERA 3-5, 1-1

NEXT: CROW hosts St. Martinville; ERA at Abbeville

Lake Arthur at Notre Dame* (106.7-FM)

RECORDS: LA 5-3, 2-1; ND 6-1, 1-1

NEXT: LA at Kaplan; ND at Port Barre

Ascension Episcopal at Loreauville* (960-AM)

RECORDS: AES 6-2, 4-1; LOR 5-3, 2-3

NEXT: AES hosts West St. Mary; LOR hosts Jeanerette

Sulphur at New Iberia*

RECORDS: SUL 1-7, 0-5; NISH 1-7, 1-4

NEXT: SUL at Sam Houston; NISH at Southside

Northside at Westgate*

RECORDS: NSIDE 1-7, 0-2; WEST 6-2, 2-0

NEXT: NSIDE hosts Teurlings; WEST at Carencro

Cecilia at Livonia*

RECORDS: CEC 4-4, 2-1; LIV 5-2, 1-1

NEXT: CEC hosts Deridder; LIV at Breaux Bridge

Beau Chene at Albany

RECORDS: BC 1-7, 0-3; ALB 4-4, 1-2

NEXT: BC hosts Opelousas; ALB at Archbishop Hannan

Eunice at North Vermilion*

RECORDS: EUN 6-2, 1-1; NV 5-3, 2-1

NEXT: EUN hosts Lagrange; NV at St. Thomas More

Lafayette Christian at Rayne

RECORDS: LCA 7-1, 3-0; RAY 5-3, 2-1

NEXT: LCA hosts Welsh; RAY at Washington-Marion

Mamou at Church Point*

RECORDS: MAM 4-4, 2-1; CP 5-2, 3-0

NEXT: MAM hosts Iota; CP at Pine Prairie

Northwest at Iota*

RECORDS: NWEST 3-5, 2-1; Iota 7-1, 2-1

NEXT: NWEST hosts Ville Platte; Iota at Mamou

Port Barre at Welsh*

RECORDS: PB 4-4, 0-2; WEL 1-7, 0-2

NEXT: PB hosts Notre Dame; WEL at LCA

Catholic-New Iberia at Jeanerette*

RECORDS: CATH 5-3, 5-0; JEAN 3-5, 1-4

NEXT: CATH hosts Franklin; JEAN at Loreauville

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at North Central*

RECORDS: CPC 6-2, 3-0; NC 1-7, 0-3

NEXT: CPC hosts St. Edmund; NC at Sacred Heart-Ville Platte

Sacred Heart-Ville Platte at Opelousas Catholic*

RECORDS: SHVP 4-4, 1-2; OC 7-1, 2-1

NEXT: SHVP hosts North Central; OC hosts Westminster

Westminster Christian at St. Edmund*

RECORDS: WCA 5-3, 1-2; STE 5-3, 2-1

NEXT: WCA at Opelousas Catholic; STE at Catholic-Pointe Coupee

Vermilion Catholic at Covenant Christian*

RECORDS: VC 7-1, 3-0; CC 2-5, 0-3

NEXT: VC at Central Catholic; CC at Hanson Memorial

Central Catholic at Highland Baptist*

RECORDS: CCMC 4-3, 3-0; HIGH 4-4, 2-1

NEXT: CCMC hosts Vermilion Catholic; HIGH hosts Centerville

