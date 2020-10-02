Sometimes an opening drive can be deceiving, but that wasn't the case for the Notre Dame Pioneers Friday night against the Comeaux Spartans.
The Pios marched right down the field on their first drive, which was capped off by a Dom Thibodeaux touchdown run, and they kept their foot on the gas the rest of the way en route to a 41-7 victory over the Spartans to start off 1-0.
While the Pios had a few bumps in the road early on, including a pair fumbles and some costly penalties, it was overall a strong opening night effort for head coach Lewis Cook's team on the road.
"I thought the first drive was really good," Cook said. "We marched down the field and punched it in. Then we got stopped on fourth down, we didn't convert, and then we got a couple of holding calls on the next one. It got a little sloppy there, but then I think once we got a little rhythm going and kind of picked things up a little bit and were able to put some good drives together."
Thibodeaux looked explosive right out the gate and was a dominant force on the ground, finishing with 138 rushing yards and a pair of scores.
"It felt good to get back on the field," Thibodeaux said. "We just played physical and worked hard. That was plan before the game, we wanted to be physical and take it to them. We executed well, and it showed. I felt like my inside runs were working really well, also the stretch worked really well too. The line executed well. They worked hard all week, I give a lot of credit to them."
Thibodeaux set the tone for the Pios in the first half, and they had several other running backs chip in to help shoulder the load down the stretch.
"Dom's our go-to guy in the backfield," Cook said. "He's going to have to carry a big load for us, but I was really pleased to see Lucas Simon come in and make some big runs and then Thomas Meche came in and did a good job for us. Both fullbacks had touchdowns, Josh LeJeune and Ethan Menard. Neither one started any games last year, so I was glad to see them do some good things. I'm glad they were able to get the work that they got tonight because that'll definitely help them down the line. We can't wear Dom out."
The Pios didn't have to throw the ball very much as evidenced by only two completions by quarterback Parker Seilhan, but he made those completions count on a pair of touchdowns to Luke Yuhasz, who fit in quite nicely after transferring from Sam Houston.
"He (Seilhan) was a little anxious tonight," Cook said. "I know he wanted to do well, he was a little on a couple of throws, but he's going to be fine. He's got some tools to work with, so he'll settle in and do some good things for us. Luke's a breath of fresh air for us. He started at Sam Houston last year and was really good for them, so it's nice to have him, gives us some more depth. He gives us a big receiver, which we didn't really have at the beginning of the offseason."
The Pios defense was also a key factor in setting the tone early, as they came away with a huge fourth down stand to stop the Spartans on their opening drive.
"That opening drive could've given them (Comeaux) a little momentum right there," Cook said. "It turned out to be a shorter field for us. I thought that was a big stop because they were putting a few things together at that point, but we were able to get the stop, and I was happy to get the ball right there. We knew if we could get a couple of more on the board that it would maybe take some of their spirit away, and that's what we wanted to try to do."
It was an overall great performance by the Pios' defense. The Spartans only had 115 yards of offense on the evening and didn't find the end zone until the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.
"They (the defense) suffocated them (Comeaux)," Cook said. "They never let them get going, and I was impressed with how well they ran to the ball and swarmed it, and they were all over the place tackling. From last week to this week you could see an improvement in our tackling from one week to the next. If keep getting better in those areas, hopefully it will pay off for us before too long."
There wasn't much else you could've asked from the Pios to start the season. It was a complete effort on both sides of the ball, and this could be a special year for them if opening night was any indication.
"We're all getting along defense and offense," Thibodeaux said. "We're just one big, happy team. I feel like if we keep working hard, keep working hard in practice, we'll keep it up, That's the goal."