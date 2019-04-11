District 5-1A Track and Field Meet
(At Port Allen High School)
GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Westminster Christian 198, 2. Catholic-Pointe Coupee 94, 3. North Central 93, 4. Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 67, 5. Slaughter Community Charter 29, 6. False River 21, 7. Opelousas Catholic 15.
GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Troyanna Pichon, CPC, 13.26; 2. Caroline Lalonde, WCA, 13.78; 3. Raleigh Schwartz, SCC, 14.05.
200 – 1. Troyanna Pichon, CPC, 27.23; 2. Mikala Hungerford, NC, 28.60; 3. Madyson Kent, SCC, 28.93.
400 – 1. Caroline Lalonde, WCA, 1:04.76; 2. Samya Harlaux, CPC, 1:05.55; 3. Madyson Kent, SCC, 1:06.90.
800 – 1. Jacquelin Laberteaux, WCA, 2:39.09; 2. Teagan Champagne, WCA, 2:48.52; 3. Jenna Guidry, CPC, 2:54.79.
1,600 – 1. Marion Champagne, WCA, 6:13.95; 2. Ya’jaia Goudeau, NC, 6:16.32; 3. Ella Amy, WCA, 6:21.01.
3,200 – 1. Jacqueline Laberteaux, WCA, 13:54.49; 2. Jenna Smith, CPC, 14:26.23; 3. Ella Amy, WCA, 14:53.95.
100 hurdles – 1. Destinae Davis, NC, 19.91; 2. Anna Parrott, SHVP, 20.03; 3. Carley Cloud, SHVP, 21.09.
300 hurdles – 1. Addison Cormier, WCA, 54.36; 2. Ellisyn Davis, WCA, 56.11; 3. Torie Fontenot, SHVP, 58.26.
GIRLS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. North Central (Taylon Milburn, Taylor Tanner, Frandreka Keller, Mikala Hungerford), 53.67; 2. False River, 55.23; 3. Westminster Christian, 55.52.
4x200 – 1. Catholic-Pointe Coupee (Ranisha Price, Troyanna Pichon, Jenna Guidry, Samya Harlaux), 1:56.37; 2. North Central, 1:58.78; 3. Westminster Christian, 1:58.87.
4x400 – 1. Westminster Christian (Jacqueline Laberteaux, Kaitlyn Wright, Alyssa Veney, Teagan Champagne), 4:41.47; 2. Catholic-Pointe Coupee; 3. North Central, 4:52.32.
GIRLS FIELD EVENTS
High jump - 1. Frandreka Keller, NC, 4-10; 2. Blair Lefleur, SHVP, 4-8; 3. Lexi Sellars, FRA, 4-6.
Pole vault - 1. Mary Catherine Tolson, WCA, 8-0; 2. Jamie Laberteaux, WCA, 7-5.
Long jump – 1. Blair Lefleur, SHVP, 16-0; 2. Frandreka Keller, NC, 15-5; 3. Layne Carter, OC, 14-7.
Triple jump – 1. Blair Lefleur, SHVP, 30-8.25; 2. Diana Clarkston, WCA, 30-3.25; 3. Aaliyah Arvie, WCA, 28-8.
Shot put – 1. Eugenia Williams, WCA, 35-11; 2. Olivia Beauvais, CPC, 31-9; 3. Khia Flowers, SCC, 30-2.
Discus – 1. Eugenia Williams, WCA, 109-0; 2. Catherine Karam, WCA, 90-10; 3. Olivia Beauvais, CPC, 90-8.
Javelin – 1. Emma Bacilla, WCA, 105-1; 2. Diamond Nevills, NC, 104-9; 3. Blair Lefleur, SHVP, 103-1.
BOYS TEAM STANDINGS
1. North Central 157, 2. Opelousas Catholic 107, 3. Slaughter Community Charter 92.5, 4. Westminster Christian 84.5, 5. Catholic-Pointe Coupee 63, 6. Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 44.
BOYS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Jalen Smith, NC, 11.59; 2. Dejour Hall, SCC, 11.80; 3. Caleb Ruin, OC, 11.88.
200 – 1. Dejour Hall, SCC, 23.79; 2. Nick Perry, SHVP, 24.17; 3. Landon Devilier, WCA, 24.19.
400 – 1. Juwan Milburn, NC, 52.98; 2. Ethan Stelly, OC, 54.72; 3. Dejour Hall, SCC, 55.11.
800 – 1. Devin Davis, WCA, 2:13.87; 2. Adam Dupre, OC, 2:14.42; 3. Travis Williams, NC, 2:20.67.
1,600 – 1. Devin Davis, WCA, 5:08.00; 2. Nicholas Olivier, WCA, 5:14.12; 3. Cameron Decoteau, CPC, 5:15.17.
3,200 – 1. Devin Davis, WCA, 11:36.57; 2. Nicholas Olivier, WCA, 11:56.04; 3. Cameron Decoteau, CPC, 12:23.39.
110 hurdles – 1. Evyn Soileau, SHVP, 18.13; 2. McArthur Perry, SCC, 19.19; 3. Jamarey Cane, NC, 19.69.
300 hurdles – 1. Jamarey Cane, NC, 45.08; 2. McArthur Perry, SCC, 45.38; 3. Grant Scronce, 47.80
BOYS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. North Central (Jalen Wilson, Jacob Hawkins, Christopher Rideau, Jalen Smith), 44.33; 2. Slaughter Community Charter, 45.86; 3. Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 47.67.
4x200 – 1. North Central (Christopher Rideau, Juwan Milburn, Thadeius Joseph, Jacob Hawkins), 1:36.02; 2. Slaughter Community Charter, 1:37.18; 3. Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 1:38.94
4x400 – 1. North Central (Kyln Joseph, Thadeius Joseph, Jamarey Cane, Juwan Milburn), 3:45.14; 2. Opelousas Catholic, 3:54.26; 3. Slaughter Community Charter, 4:01.15.
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
High jump – 1. Juwan Milburn, NC, 6-2; 2. Ronal Patin, OC, 5-10; 3. Karson Moore, CPC, 5-6.
Pole vault – 1. Jacob Hawkins, NC, 10-0; 2. Andy Cerna, WCA, 9-5; 3. Jacob Henry, WCA, 9-0.
Long jump – 1. Jalen Smith, NC, 20-0; 2. Caleb Rubin, OC, 19-2; 3. DaMarco Goss, SCC, 18-10.
Triple jump – 1. Jalen Smith, NC, 42-0; 2. Kaleb Smith, NC, 39-0; 3. Karson Moore, CPC, 38-0.
Shot put – 1. James Monroe, OC, 46-4; 2. Wade Vaughn-Smith, NC, 43-8; 3. Donovan Green, OC, 43-3.
Discus – 1. Donovan Green, OC, 119-6; 2. Wade Vaughn-Smith, NC, 115-5; 3. Xavier Jackson, OC, 112-9.
Javelin – 1. Kevin Forbes, NC, 138-2; 2. Nick Dupre, OC, 123-1; 3. Samuel Hollier, SHVP, 117-6.