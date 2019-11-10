ACA.TeurlingsWestgate007.102619.jpg
Teurlings quarterback Sammy Leblanc (6) and the Rebels will be hosting No. 10 Parkview Baptist at 7 p.m. Friday in the Division II opening round.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

CLASS 5A

32-Benton (5-5) at 1-Acadiana (10-0)

25-Southside (6-4) at 8-Airline (8-2)

27-Comeaux (5-5) at 6-Slidell (8-2)

DIVISION II

1-St. Thomas More (8-2) – BYE

10-Parkview (5-5) at 7-Teurlings (6-4)

CLASS 4A

24-Plaquemine (5-5) at 9-Eunice (8-2)

25-North Vermilion (5-5) at 8-Bastrop (7-2)

28-Salmen (3-7) at 5-Carencro (8-2)

21-Rayne (6-4) at 12-Northwood-Shr. (8-2)

30-Cecilia (4-6) at 3-Karr (7-2)

27-South Terrebonne (6-4) at 6-Breaux Bridge (8-2)

23-Livonia (6-3) at 10-Westgate (7-3)

DIVISION III

1-Lafayette Christian (9-1) – BYE

9-Menard (6-4) at 8-Ascension (8-2)

10-S.Thomas Aquinas (5-5) at 7-Catholic-NI (7-3)

2-Notre Dame (8-1) – BYE

CLASS 3A

25-Erath (5-5) at 8-Marksville (8-2)

21-St. Martinville (5-5) at 12-Union Parish (6-4)

19-Wossman (5-5) at 14-Iota (8-2)

22-Northwest (5-5) at 11-L.C. College Prep (7-3)

26-Douglass (5-4) at 7-Church Point (7-2)

18-Bossier (7-3) at 15-Kaplan (6-4)

31-Crowley (5-5) at 2-Sterlington (9-0)

DIVISION IV

16-Ascension Christian (3-7) at 1-Vermilion Catholic (9-1)

11-St. Edmund (6-4) at 6-Southern Lab (6-3)

15-Hamilton Christian (5-4) at 2-Opelousas Catholic (9-1)

CLASS 2A

20-Loreauville (6-4) at 13-Lake Arthur (5-5)

26-Port Barre (4-6) at 7-Pine (7-3)

CLASS 1A

20-North Central (1-9) at 13-East Beauregard (5-5)

18-Delhi (4-5) at 15-Gueydan (5-5)

