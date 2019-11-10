CLASS 5A
32-Benton (5-5) at 1-Acadiana (10-0)
25-Southside (6-4) at 8-Airline (8-2)
27-Comeaux (5-5) at 6-Slidell (8-2)
DIVISION II
1-St. Thomas More (8-2) – BYE
10-Parkview (5-5) at 7-Teurlings (6-4)
CLASS 4A
24-Plaquemine (5-5) at 9-Eunice (8-2)
25-North Vermilion (5-5) at 8-Bastrop (7-2)
28-Salmen (3-7) at 5-Carencro (8-2)
21-Rayne (6-4) at 12-Northwood-Shr. (8-2)
30-Cecilia (4-6) at 3-Karr (7-2)
27-South Terrebonne (6-4) at 6-Breaux Bridge (8-2)
23-Livonia (6-3) at 10-Westgate (7-3)
DIVISION III
1-Lafayette Christian (9-1) – BYE
9-Menard (6-4) at 8-Ascension (8-2)
10-S.Thomas Aquinas (5-5) at 7-Catholic-NI (7-3)
2-Notre Dame (8-1) – BYE
CLASS 3A
25-Erath (5-5) at 8-Marksville (8-2)
21-St. Martinville (5-5) at 12-Union Parish (6-4)
19-Wossman (5-5) at 14-Iota (8-2)
22-Northwest (5-5) at 11-L.C. College Prep (7-3)
26-Douglass (5-4) at 7-Church Point (7-2)
18-Bossier (7-3) at 15-Kaplan (6-4)
31-Crowley (5-5) at 2-Sterlington (9-0)
DIVISION IV
16-Ascension Christian (3-7) at 1-Vermilion Catholic (9-1)
11-St. Edmund (6-4) at 6-Southern Lab (6-3)
15-Hamilton Christian (5-4) at 2-Opelousas Catholic (9-1)
CLASS 2A
20-Loreauville (6-4) at 13-Lake Arthur (5-5)
26-Port Barre (4-6) at 7-Pine (7-3)
CLASS 1A
20-North Central (1-9) at 13-East Beauregard (5-5)
18-Delhi (4-5) at 15-Gueydan (5-5)