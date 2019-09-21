The Notre Dame Pioneers kept their 2019 regular season record perfect on Friday night, defeating the Comeaux Spartans 28-13 in a non-district matchup in Crowley.
Notre Dame, the top-ranked team in this week's Class 2A poll, used a potent rushing attack, to go along with a stingy second half defense, to down Comeaux of District 3-5A.
"It was two good football teams, with some really good players," Notre Dame head coach Lewis Cook said. "They (Comeaux) have some serious talent, and they do a good job finding ways to utilize it.
"This was a really good game for us. We got tested, and we were able to overcome some adversity to win the game."
"They (Notre Dame) are very good," Comeaux coach Doug Dotson said. "We can't have four touchdowns called back against a team like that. It's stuff that we can fix, very easily. We're making the plays, but we've just got to do better."
Notre Dame got on the scoreboard first, at the 5:58 mark of the first quarter when Parker Seilhan hit Joseph Brown with a 16-yard touchdown pass, capping off a 9- play, 61-yard drive, to give them a 7-0 lead.
Comeaux answered right back on its next possession when Tre Harris connected with Malik Nabors on a long 95-yard touchdown pass, ending a short 2-play drive.
After the Spartans failed on an attempted two-point conversion, Notre Dame led things 7-6 with 4:52 remaining in the opening period.
Comeaux grabbed their first lead of the game at the 9:02 mark of the second quarter, when Harris and Nabors teamed up on another long touchdown pass, this one from 70 yards away, to give them a 13-7 advantage.
The Pioneers wrestled the lead back at the 6:20 mark of the second quarter when CJ Thibodeaux wrapped-up a 5-play, 54-yard drive with a 5-yard scoring run, giving them a 14-13 edge.
Notre Dame widened its lead with 1:41 to go in the second quarter, courtesy of a 1-yard scoring plunge by Seilhan to make it 21-13, a lead the Pioneers would take into halftime.
Comeaux outgained Notre Dame, in terms total yards in the first half 247-178, including a 167-58 advantage in passing yards, thanks largely to the two long touchdown passes from Harris to Nabors.
"We knew we had to take something away, so we were loading up and gambling a little bit against Malik (Nabors) on the outside, and of course, we got burned a couple of times doing that," Cook said. "The big thing was having the lead because it kind of dictated a little bit what they would have to do, and we were able to back up a little bit and get some help over the top."
Thibodeaux paced the Pioneers in the opening half, rushing 12 times for 59 yards and a touchdown.
Notre Dame scored the first points of the second half at the 5:55 mark of the third quarter when Seilhan capped off a 64-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge, his second of the contest, to make it 28-13.
"We knocked off six minutes on that drive," Cook said. "So, you had a quarter of the second half already gone, and we get a touchdown to go up two scores.
"We felt coming out of the locker room that that was going to be a big series," said Cook. "I think that was a key part of the game."
That actually turned out to be the final points of the contest, as Notre Dame went on to the 15-point triumph.
Comeaux, which had time run out on them, with the football at Notre Dame's 3-yard line in the first half, was also denied points inside of the red zone with under 2:00 to go to end the game.
The Spartans actually ended up outgaining the Pioneers, in terms of total yards, 337-297, including a 232-70 edge in passing yards.
Thibodeaux led the way for Notre Dame, rushing for 144 yards and a touchdown.
In a losing cause for Comeaux, Nabors caught 7 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns.
With the victory, Notre Dame improved to 3-0 on the seasons, while Comeaux fell to 1-2.
"We're prepared for district by playing Teurlings, and Cecilia, and Notre Dame," Dotson said. "This game right here, even in a loss, made us a better football team."
"We faced some adversity tonight," Cook said. "Overall, it was a really good thing for our guys to fight through some adversity, learn some things, and find out a little bit about themselves."