Abbeville's run to the Class 3A quarterfinals last year was largely powered by the legs of 2,000-yard tailback Blake Saddler.
Now that Saddler has graduated, coach Roderick Moy plans to throw the football more with quarterbacks Jaysen Shelvin and Tahj Judge, who both shined at the Quick Slants 7 on 7 small school tournament held Wednesday at St. Thomas More.
In Abbeville's opening game at the tournament, Judge threw the game-winning touchdown pass in the closing seconds as the Wildcats defeated Ascension Episcopal.
Shelvin, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior, was primarily used as a receiver at the tournament where he caught several passes from Judge.
"Tahj played in some big games for us last year," Moy said of the junior. "He started all three playoff games. His quality experience now allows Jaysen to be the athlete he can be.
"Jaysen can play everywhere on the field, which makes us so much more dangerous. He has tremendous hands and is tremendous with the ball in his hands after the catch. Not knowing where he's going to line up is going to make defensive coordinators think."
Speaking of defensive coordinators, Moy recently hired Stephen "Tank" Lotief to oversee the Abbeville defense. Lotief, who has enjoyed long-term success as a head coach at stops including North Vermilion, Kaplan and Breaux Bridge, got a look Wednesday at some of his veteran defenders such as linebacker Nalen St. Julien and cornerback Chad Nolan.
"Tank Lotief not only brings experience, but he's also going to be the guy who tells me when I mess up," Moy said. "That's what you sometimes need, but don't always have. Tank taught me everything I know. Now we're going to work hand in hand and try to get the team to the next level."
Nolan, the Wildcats' top cornerback last year, will also play tailback as a senior. Last year, Nolan scored several times on interception returns, special teams and at receiver.
After pool play was completed, No. 5-seeded Abbeville lost to No. 4 Loreauville in the first round of the playoff tournament. The Tigers, who went undefeated in the regular season last year, were eliminated by No. 1 Notre Dame in yesterday's quarterfinal round.
Loreauville coach Terry Martin is looking to junior Trevor Dooley to run the Tigers offense after quarterback Calep Jacob graduated. Dooley's last-second touchdown pass gave the Tigers a win over St. Martinville in the first round Wednesday.
"Trevor is almost as fast as Calep," Martin said. "Trevor is a good athlete. He's a first-team all-district shortstop and is a hell of a baseball player. He's a 4.0 student and is going to be a great leader. You can't run him out of the weight room. You can't run him off the practice field. He's the hardest-working player on the team."
Westminster Christian Academy in Opelousas is also breaking in a new quarterback. Stephen George, who threw a varsity touchdown pass last year as an eighth grader, is the son of former Opelousas High and Southern University quarterback Sam George.
"Stephen gives us the best chance to win," Crusaders coach Travis Blaize said. "He has the confidence and the moxie. We're excited about the next four years with him.
"His dad played for the legendary Larry Dauterive at Opelousas High. My dad (Ossie Blaize) coached when Sam George was playing and described him as 'lightning in a bottle.' Sam George was his own pass protection because even if you got back there (with the pass rush), you still had to get him down. He loves and knows the game, which he passed down to Stephen."
Senior tight end Cam Randell, who is also a standout defender, caught 15 passes last year for the Crusaders. At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Randell was among the most impressive prospects at Wednesday's tournament.
Westminster Christian Academy's Lafayette campus is preparing for its first 11-man football season under coach Jim Stomps. Last year, the Chargers competed in an eight-man league and reached the ACEL semifinals.
"We have 90 high school kids with 32 football players," said Stomps, whose team won its first two games Wednesday. "We throw it around. We threw it 242 times last year. That's our identity. That's what I brought from Florida and what I've always done."
As a newcomer to the LHSAA, the Chargers won't be competing for district honors this season, but that hasn't dampened the program's enthusiasm.
"Everybody is excited," Stomps said. "The anticipation for the first 11-man season is there. The kids have bought in, the coaches have bought in, and I'm just trying to steer the ship.
"Winning our first two games today was awesome for our boys. It's such a great moment at WCA right now."
Vermilion Catholic defeated St. Martinville 20-14 in double overtime to win the tournament.