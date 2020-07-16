An old-school stereotype of football coaches is they can get pretty negative at times.

Many of them feel more comfortable publicly discussing bad plays, shortcomings and losses rather than the positive aspects of their team's play.

That’s not necessarily the case with the football coaches in the Acadiana area, especially during this pandemic.

To get a pulse of what head football coaches in the six-parish area we cover are thinking these days, I conducted an anonymous poll.

Carencro workhorse back Kendrell Williams commits to the Cajuns Carencro High School running back Kendrell Williams had more college scholarship offers than he can remember on most days.

The question prompted their best guess on if and when the 2020 football season would begin.

Not expecting to be in phase three any time soon, I didn’t bother with starting on time Sept. 4 as one of the options. Too many coaches have told me that has a zero percent chance of happening.

The four options given were before October, in October or November, not until the spring semester or not at all during the 2020-21 school year.

None of the 37 responding coaches voted for the fourth option.

While that’s no guarantee the season will take place, we can hope it’s a good sign of things to come.

With only three missing votes, 20 of the coaches predicted the season would begin sometime in October or November, 15 forecasted it would start before October and two chose the spring-football option.

Like everyone else, these coaches are just speculating. It’s still far too early for anyone to really know what’s going to happen.

+2 Grant Miller returns to Blue Gators after thrilling two-year stretch at IMG Academy in Florida When Grant Miller left Ascension Episcopal for the famed IMG Academy football factory in Bradenton, Fla., after his freshman season, the outsi…

They were asked to pick one of the options, but several volunteered interesting comments.

A few are thinking the regular season will be delayed by two or three weeks.

One coach said the concern is school boards will shut down schools prematurely because they’re “too scared” of positive tests, and suggested many of the current positive tests are coming from unsupervised activities away from summer workouts.

On the other hand, one said “the worst thing we can do is start too early,” fearing that having to halt the season after starting could kill it.

That poses the question: If a season starts in the fall, how feasible would it actually be to finish it in 2021?

There are many other issues on this topic to consider. The poll only addressed the start of the regular season.

For example, what would a shortened season look like?

The LHSAA has sent out similar-type polls to coaches to gather perspectives on these issues.

Even with late start, area volleyball coaches remain confident season can still happen The bulk of the conversation about high school fall sports revolves around football, but there are coaches and athletes in other fall sports a…

To many at this point, some games are better than none.

If the majority opinion in this poll turns out being correct, and it’s determined a full 10-week regular season is no longer an option, how would the postseason be formatted?

One suggestion is a seven-week regular season, followed by three playoff rounds, which would allow the season to end about when it normally does and before Christmas.

Another coach proposed a five-week regular season with every team allowed into the playoffs.

Again, it’s all speculation at this point.

First, school has to start in some form and the virus spikes have to be corralled.

As long as there's a season in some form, most should be content with however the details are worked out.