All Lafayette Parish public high schools — with the exception of Southside High — will now be considered select after the LHSAA Executive Committee voted 16-5 to adopt a new definition of a select school.
The new definition, adopted Thursday, potentially will expand the number of select schools in the state from 109 to nearly 200.
“I’m not surprised really,” Southside head football coach Josh Fontenot said. “Once you read what LHSAA was defining select as, most of LPSS schools fall under that description.”
In addition to a definition deeming private schools, full magnet schools and laboratory schools as select, Option 2 states all charter schools, all schools with magnet programs or magnet components, and parishes with open-enrollment policies be considered select as well.
Every LPSS high school has an open-enrollment academy except for Southside. The magnet academies, called schools of choice when they were created more than 20 years ago, were initially designed to increase diversity. Today the school system touts the program as a way to "allow students to match their interests to their school experiences."
The 19 academies across 21 schools offer curricula designed around a specialized theme or academic focus such as language immersion, arts, business and STEM.
Lafayette Parish football coaches were unsurprised by the change and some seemed to be expecting it.
“It doesn’t bother me,” Comeaux High head football coach Eric Holden said. “I think what the LHSAA is trying to do is make sure we have a more balanced playoff system. But honestly, I don’t pay attention to any of this stuff. I’m a competitor and I’m willing to compete against whoever we have to compete against. My principal and our athletic director know how I am ‘anytime, anywhere.’ That’s just how I am.”
Acadiana High Wreckin’ Rams head football coach Matt McCullough echoed the sentiments expressed by Holden.
“I don’t think it matters that much,” McCullough said. “It’s not that big of a deal to me. We don’t worry about this stuff. Whether we are select or non-select, we are going to have the same process — scrimmage, jamboree, play 10-game schedule and hopefully have a chance to play for a state championship. It doesn’t matter to us; we’ll play in whatever bracket they want to put us in.”
When asked if he agreed with the LHSAA’s decision, McCullough responded quickly, “yeah.”
“I don’t have any gripes about it,” McCullough said. “The ultimate goal is to get everyone together.”
“I think that if a school has the ability to admit a student outside of their zone, then they should be a select school,” said Fontenot, whose school will be the only public high school in the parish. “We don’t have that at Southside. If we ever do get an academy, then I would fully expect us to be a select school.”
Some believe Thursday’s ruling could be another step toward ending the split altogether, as it is possible some public schools who previously voted in favor of the split and are now being moved to the select side, could change their vote the next time around.
“I think it could be a step toward that,” McCullough said. “I think people could flip their vote next time around, but I just don’t know if it will be enough. We are always going to vote to come back together.”
St. Thomas More head boys’ basketball coach Danny Broussard said it could be a move towared brinigng all the schools back together.
“There are going to be a lot more schools in select now, so it could help us come back together," he said. "I’ve never been a fan of the split because I want us to be together. I’m in favor of competition.”
Broussard said this new definition is more clear. Previously, a school's status was based on percentage of enrollment that was outside of zone.
“I’m old school and to me if you pay tuition, you are private and if you don’t then you are public,” Broussard said. “But this makes more sense than the previous definition we had. It’s going to make for better competition.”
Lafayette Christian Academy head football coach Trev Faulk, whose school made the decision to play up to Division II and join District 5-4A, isn’t sure what the new ruling is going to mean for them.
“I’m still gathering information and learning more about what was all passed Thursday,” Faulk said. “I saw where someone had us projected to be in Division III, but our expectation was to be in Division II. So, we will see how it all unfolds.”
Open-enrollment schools have the choice to change their designation by June 22 and the LHSAA will release an official breakdown list of select/nonselect schools in the coming days.
“At the end of the day, as coaches and players we just want to go lineup and compete,” Faulk said. “So many of us play against each other in the regular season and in district. We just want to play.”
“I’ve learned a long time ago that complaining about things seldom changes anything,” Holden said. “Have a plan and address what is in front of you. Life isn’t fair.”