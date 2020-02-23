In a highly-anticipated playoff tune-up game Saturday, Lafayette Christian placed all five starters in double-figures to defeat St. Thomas More, 72-66.
In the first quarter, the Knights (23-9) came out firing on all cylinders.
Elijah Pete scored eight of his 17 points in the opening quarter and hit three 3-pointers in the first half, which ended with LCA on top, 41-31.
It was the most points scored in the first half all season vs. STM.
"We shot the ball well in the first half," said LCA coach Errol Rogers. "We played really good defense in the second half.
"We have a good team and have gotten better at the end of the year. It was a good test for us, and I loved it. I can't say anything about one person. It was a team effort."
Victor Dupre led LCA, which has won nine straight, with 19 points.
"Coming into the game, we weren't really looking for city bragging rights," Dupre said. "We were just focusing on finishing the regular season strong. We want to keep growing as a team because we started off learning the game and getting our chemistry together.
"At this point in the season, we can see how much we've grown together. At practice, we prepared the whole week. The energy was high and everybody was pushing each other because we knew what this game would be like. We stepped up on one accord."
Jerquin Edwards and B.J. Francis each added 12 points and point guard Anthony Richard scored 10 for LCA, which was 16-of-18 from the free throw line.
"As a senior, I wanted to come into my last regular-season game, get ready for the playoffs and win a state championship," Edwards said.
Francis was hot in the first quarter with seven points.
"We came in, handled our business and did what we know we can do," the senior guard said. "We're working on things for the playoffs. It's our mindset to get ready for the next game. Now we're looking for a four-peat."
Even though the Knights are in the midst of a substantial winning streak, Pete said his team hasn't been playing particularly well.
"We felt like we needed to prove something to ourselves," the junior said. "We've been in a slump lately. We had to pick up on defense. Our game plan was to play good defense."
Late in the fourth, a basket from Jack Bech got the Cougars (22-4) within 64-61, but two free throws from Richard helped seal the victory.
"It was a big one," Richard said. "We know they're one of the best teams in the parish. We just tried to beat them."
STM had won 22 straight on the court, although four games vs. out-of-state competition only counted as exhibition games.
Jaden Shelvin, who recently surpassed the 1,000-point scoring mark in his career, accounted for 19 of his game-high 26 points in the second half.
Jack Bech came off the bench to contribute 13 points.
The junior, who was also excellent on defense, also threw down an emphatic slam as he and Shelvin combined for 18 of STM's 22 points in the third quarter.
"We had no answer for them in the first half," STM coach Danny Broussard said. "We couldn't stop them. They were 7-for-9 from 3-point land. It wasn't like we weren't guarding them. They hit some big shots. I thought their percentage was unreal."
Early in the third, LCA extended its lead to 50-37 on a 3 by Richard.
Behind the strong push from Shelvin and Bech, STM then outscored the Knights 16-6 to whittle the margin to 56-53 at the close of the third.
"I was really pleased with our second half comeback," Broussard said. "I think we were down by 13 and did a really good job. Our full-court pressure was good.
"Boy, it's just the way the ball bounces. We were on that big run and were right where we needed to be on the trap, and the ball goes right through our hands. The ball went to them and they scored two."
STM won the Division II state title last year, while LCA won Division IV.