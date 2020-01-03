YOUNGSVILLE — Two Class 4A titans squared off in a playoff atmosphere on Thursday, and the game surpassed expectations.
When Breaux Bridge center Trevonte Sylvester converted a 3-point play to put his team up 42-30 over St. Thomas More with 3:30 left in the fourth quarter, it appeared that the Tigers had secured the victory.
Carter Domingue and the Cougars had other ideas, however.
After being limited to two points in the first half, the 6-foot-2 junior guard erupted for 18 points in the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high 31 as STM defeated Breaux Bridge 63-59 in overtime in the first round of the Coca-Cola Classic hosted by Southside.
"The first few shots I took didn't feel too good," said Domingue, who scored his first field goal with 30 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
"In the second half, I started to get it going. The arc on my shots was great. I was following through and they were going in."
The Tigers (7-4) led 49-42 with 1:16 left in regulation when Deandre Hypolite hit a short jumper in the lane and converted one of two free throws after an intentional foul was assessed against STM guard Braylen Logan.
But back-to-back 3-pointers by Domingue cut the deficit to 52-50 with 24.2 seconds left. The STM full-court press then forced a turnover, and a Logan tip-in sent the game into overtime.
"I knew we were coming back the whole time," Domingue said. "It feels great, but this isn't our end goal.
"Breaux Bridge played us great. It was just a really good comeback by my teammates, coaches and me."
In overtime, the Cougars (9-4) sank seven free throws and got a timely 3-pointer from Christian Trahan.
"It's funny how the game works," said STM coach Danny Broussard. "Christian Trahan was 9 for 13 on 3-pointers in the Sunkist Shootout. Tonight, he was probably 0 for 6 until he hit that big one when we had to have it.
"That's kind of how our team is. We have confidence. We don't give up. We just keep chipping away, and I always tell our guys to take it a possession at a time."
Jaden Shelvin scored 18 for STM, which has won 11 of its last 12 contests
"That was a great high school game," Broussard said. "There were two defending state champions out there, and it showed. It was like a heavyweight fight. One thing about our kids is that they go to war.
"It was the same as last season's state championship game when we were down by 17. Down by 10 tonight, I knew we still had a shot."
Domingue had four 3-pointers and was able to shoot effectively despite being guarded closely by Kavion Martin.
"He's just a player," Broussard said. "When Domingue gets hot, he's hot."
Hypolite paced the Tigers with 17 points, followed by Dalton Alexander and Sylvester with 15 apiece.
"We gave them the game," said Breaux Bridge coach Chad Pourciau. "That's what I thought. We said, 'Here you go STM. Have the game.'
"We didn't rebound. In crunch time, we didn't make free throws. That's the bottom line. They wanted it more than us in the last two minutes."
The Tigers nailed 9 of their first 10 free throws in the fourth quarter before missing 3 of 4 down the stretch.
"They squeezed us and played tougher than we did," Pourciau said. "Coach Broussard had five timeouts left in the final two minutes of regulation, and he did a great job of using them all at the end."