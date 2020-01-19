CADE — With 10 games remaining in the regular season, Episcopal of Acadiana is sitting nicely as the state's third-ranked boys basketball team in Division V.
Six-foot-7 senior Henderson "Henry" Shuffler, a Louisiana-Monroe baseball signee, is the catalyst for the Falcons.
"Henry is a big kid who is averaging 18 points per game and 11 rebounds," said ESA coach Jason Fatheree. "Having a 6-7 kid is a blessing. It helps in Class B because most teams don't have that kind of size.
"He can play inside and outside and handle the ball. It will be tough when he's gone."
In Saturday night's loss to J.S. Clark Leadership Academy, Shuffler scored 15 of his team's first 17 points and finished with a team-high 22 points.
"That's been his whole career," Fatheree said. "Henry has been a very good scorer. He's a very talented kid, but we're going to have to have other people step up. We had some open looks and didn't hit them tonight."
The loss to J.S. Clark snapped a four-game winning steak for ESA (13-8 overall, 2-1 in District 7-B).
"We've been inconsistent," Fatheree said. "We have good days, bad days. We've been playing hard. Lately, we haven't been shooting the ball well, so hopefully, the shots will start falling and things will get rolling."
Although Fatheree believes in disciplined play, he also wants his squad to be relaxed.
"We like to be patient," said Fatheree, who is in his fourth year at ESA and third year as the head coach. "We like to move the ball with a lot of motion and movement. We try to react and let the kids play.
"You need good sets and good plays, but as a player, having the freedom to read off the screen gives you more confidence to play. That's how we do it."
Oliver Nickel, who scored five vs. J.S. Clark, has been the team's second-leading offensive threat.
"Oliver has been steady at the point," his coach said. "He's 6-foot-0 and averages around 10 points per game. He's more of our distributor.
"Jackson Spoon is a high-energy senior who rebounds well for us. He plays bigger than he is at 6-0. With his experience, we lean on him a lot when the game is on the line to make plays."
Fatheree has four players on the roster that also participate in soccer, including Ben Bordes.
"Ben is one of the best defenders I've ever been around," the ESA coach said. "He's a tough kid who loves to compete. If he's on the floor, I know I'm getting 100% out of him.
"He's one of our soccer players who just got off the bus from New Orleans. They played a soccer match at Beau Chene Friday night and then had another game in New Orleans this morning. They're definitely tired, but they're tough kids that stuck it out and gave us what they could tonight."
The other two-sport standouts are Adam Sabbaghian, Sam Castille and Ian Allam. The latter two didn't play vs. J.S. Clark after getting nicked up in soccer games.
"We have a lot of role guys, young guys coming off the bench," Fatheree said. "Ethan Harson, Cameron Lee, Luke Legoullon and Peyton Bourgeois.
"Alex Koval hadn't gotten much quality time before Saturday. He came in, gave us a physical presence, played hard and pushed people around. We weren't playing physical enough so we looked on our bench and found him. He gave us some really good minutes tonight."
Bourgeois scored 11 points on Saturday with Koval adding four.
"Bourgeois is one that we're excited about," Fatheree said.
ESA's district is loaded with historical hoops powers such as Hathaway (21-5), Midland (14-10) and Lacassine, which is in a rebuilding year.
In the LHSAA's most recent power rankings release, Hathaway was ranked third in Class B with Midland fifth and J.S Clark (15-9) eighth.
"Our district is tough," Fatheree said. "It gives us a tough test. I feel like our district really gives us some good preparation for the postseason.
"Hathaway is loaded. J.S. Clark is very good. They're a tough matchup for us. They're athletic, they're long, they can shoot it and move the ball well. They're well-coached. It's a fun district with no nights off."
ESA is currently ranked behind No. 1 Jehovah-Jireh and No. 2 Family Christian in Division V.
Jehovah-Jireh (17-16) and Family Christian (20-9) are both based in Baton Rouge. ESA lost to each of those programs in the first two games of the season.
"Everybody is trying to catch Jehovah-Jireh," Fatheree said. "They're unreal. Coach (Dirk) Ricks does an excellent job, and they're super talented.
Last year, ESA earned the No. 6 seed in Division V and reached the quarterfinals where the Falcons were eliminated by No. 3 Runnels 58-46.
"Runnels (currently No. 5 in the state) and Family Christian are also always up there as solid, well-coached teams. We're somewhere up there, but we have a long way to go before we're ready for the postseason."