Division I
Receiving byes: (1) Byrd, (2) St. Scholastica, (3) Mandeville, (4) West Monroe, (5) Acadiana (6) Dominican, (7) St. Joseph’s Academy, (8) Northshore.
Bidistrict
(17) Captain Shreve at (16) Fontainebleau
(24) Hahnville at (9) Mt. Carmel
(21) Airline at (12) Barbe
(20) Comeaux at (13) Dutchtown
(19) St. Amant at (14) Alexandria
(22) East Ascension at (11) Baton Rouge High
(23) Denham Springs at (10) Lafayette
(18) Thibodaux at (15) Sulphur
Division II
Receiving byes: (1) St. Thomas More, (2) Lakeshore, (3) Neville, (4) Destrehan, (5) Central Lafourche, (6) Sam Houston, (7) Ouachita Parish, (8) Caddo Magnet.
Bidistrict
(17) Archbishop Chapelle at (16) Belle Chasse
(24) South Terrebonne at (9) Ben Franklin
(21) Natchitoches Central at (12) Terrebonne
(20) Lee at (13) West Ouachita
(19) Benton at (14) Central
(22) Academy of Our Lady at (11) Parkway
(23) Beau Chene at (10) Live Oak
(18) Minton at (15) Ruston
Division III
Receiving byes: (1) Vandebilt Catholic, (2) Teurlings Catholic, (3) University, (4) Archbishop Hannan, (5) St. Louis Catholic, (6) E.D. White Catholic, (7) Menard, (8) North DeSoto.
Bidistrict
(17) South Beauregard at (16) St. Michael
(24) Ursuline Academy at (9) Erath
(21) West Feliciana at (12) Parkview Baptist
(20) Franklin Parish at (13) Cecilia
(19) Leesville at (14) Haynes Academy
(22) Pearl River at (11) DeRidder
(23) Opelousas at (10) Cabrini
(18) Lusher Charter at (15) David Thibodaux
Division IV
Receiving byes: (1) Loyola Prep, (2) Episcopal School of Acadiana, (3) Louise McGehee, (4) Houma Christian, (5) Sterlington, (6) Academy of Sacred Heart-New Orleans, (7) Christ Episcopal (8) Newman.
Bidistrict
(17) Evangel Christian at (16) Ouachita Christian
(24) Thomas Jefferson at (9) St. Charles Catholic
(21) Lafayette Christian at (12) Northlake Christian
(20) St. Frederick at (13) Pope John Paul II
(19) Grace Christian at (14) Country Day, 4:30 p.m. Thursday
(22) Calvary Baptist at (11) Ascension Episcopal, 5:30 p.m. Thursday
(23) Opelousas Catholic at (10) Catholic-NI
(18) Episcopal at (15) Patrick Taylor