Former Rayne High football coach Curt Ware is set to become the new football coach at New Iberia Senior High, he confirmed Monday to The Acadiana Advocate.
Ware’s hiring is pending the approval of Iberia Parish School Board. He would replace Rick Hutson, who stepped down after 20 years as the Yellow Jackets’ coach to become the football coach and athletic director at Highland Baptist. Huston called the move a retirement from the public school system.
Ware stepped down after 14 seasons leading the Wolves’ program. Under his direction, Rayne tallied a 84-68 record and nine playoff appearances, the most wins and postseason trips by any coach at the school. His tenure with the Wolves was highlighted by 2017 season, when Rayne went 8-2 in the regular season and reached the Class 4A semifinals.
“I enjoyed my time at Rayne,” said Ware, who previously coached at Eunice. “It was just time for me to move on. I was ready for a new challenge.”
Ware was intrigued by the potential of the NISH football program, and he said coaching at a Class 5A school was “always a goal of mine.” In fact, knowing he had a talented roster returning made leaving NISH difficult for Hutson at the time.
“What I did hear was that the (current) sophomore class was real strong, so the juniors of this team should be pretty strong, which is great for me because it’s going to take a little while the first year to get them to adjust to what we’re doing and everything,” Ware said. “Hopefully it’s not too big of a learning curve. If you can have some success this year, hopefully the next year, you’ll really be set to do something pretty good.”
Ware’s Wing-T system will certainly be a drastic change from the Yellow Jacket’s spread attack under Hutson.
“Coach Huston has been there 20 years. I think they’ve run the spread the entire time,” Ware said. “I’m not going to say (installing the Wing-T) is easy, but by the same token, it’s like any other offense or defense. If you get the kids to buy into which what you’re doing and they believe in it, you can be successful doing it.
“The good thing about the Wing-T now, you don’t see it as much anymore. Just like Acadiana with the split-back veer, I think it gives you a little bit of an advantage going in. Because if you play a spread team week in and week out and then you play Acadiana or a Wing-T team, it’s almost like a different game. It’s complete different preparation. What you have stop and you what you have to do, it’s a lot tougher to simulate that in a week.”