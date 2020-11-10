Lafayette Christian explosive athlete Darian Riggs appears to have found his position.
While Riggs plays all over the field on offense and also returns punts, he appears to be settling in at wide receiver. He’s seen the majority of his production on downfield passes.
After catching a pair of touchdowns against Notre Dame, one a highlight-reel grab, Riggs caught two more touchdowns this past week in a blowout win over Port Barre.
“(Riggs) has really come on this season,” Knights coach Jacarde Carter said. “He’s been working extremely hard and understands where he fits. He’s been doing all the right things and is embracing his role. One (against Port Barre) was a deep pass in which he ran by the defender, and on the next one he made a couple guys miss and then took it to the crib.”
Riggs was mainly a running back in middle school, but he has grown as a receiver and has become a key piece in the Knights offense.
"(Riggs) is one of our more explosive guys,” Carter said. “He’s only the third-fastest receiver, but that’s not a bad thing when you have two track guys (Sage Ryan and Caemon Scott) ahead of him. He’s really grown a lot this year and has been doing all the right things. He’s been embracing his role as a pass catcher. He struggled at first after coming in out of middle school as a running back, but he’s grown into more of a team guy.”
Senior quarterback Ryan Roberts return this week, and Carter is confident in Riggs no matter who is throwing the ball.
“(Roberts) played pretty good,” Carter said. “He played a few snaps on offense and scored when he was in the game. He and the team executed at a pretty high level. It doesn’t matter who’s throwing the ball to (Riggs). He’s stepped up as a playmaker and embraced that role.”
Church Point gears up for OC
The Church Point Bears have been strong whenever they have taken the field, but they find themselves with another unexpected open date last week.
The Bears are 4-0, but they’ve lost two games already and looked like they might lose another this week until they scheduled a game with Opelousas Catholic.
“We got a call last Thursday from Ville Platte saying they couldn’t play Friday, so it was a truly unexpected bye week," Bears coach John Craig Arceneaux said. "(Opelousas Catholic) is very pass heavy and gives you some formations that you don’t normally see. They’ve got a super talented receiver (Keon Coleman) and got talented guys around him. They’ll spread you out and mix up their fronts on defense. It was an unexpected matchup, so we’ll definitely have our hands full.”
The Bears' offensive approach is to control the clock and run the football, and they plan to continue that strategy to keep the Vikings off the field.
“We’re going to have to do a really good job on third downs and get them off the field,” Arceneaux said. “We’ll have to get to the quarterback and control the clock. Ball control will be key in keeping their offense on the sideline. It greatly increases our chances if we can control the clock."
Highland's Liggans shining
Highland Baptist senior quarterback Myles Liggans’ name does not get brought up often when discussing the area's top quarterback, but his play so far has been too good to ignore.
Liggans has thrown 16 touchdowns and only one interception in four games and continued his strong play Friday in the Bears’ district win over Hanson, throwing for five touchdowns and running for another.
“(Liggans) is a mobile quarterback who can scramble and extend plays,” Bears coach Rick Hutson said. “Our wide receivers adjust when Myles gets flushed out and have made plays there. He hasn't had to scramble as often and has done a better job finding guys downfield and has done a lot better job understanding after the snap. He’s been able to extend plays and find guys.”
Liggans is a dual-threat quarterback and has improved in the Eagles second season running the spread, and he’s also made some plays on defense when needed as a defensive back.
“(Liggans) has stepped up as a senior leader,” Hutson said. “He’s been working well with our receivers and our backup quarterback. Last year was a real growth period, but this year with the extended preseason, we had a lot more reps before the season to get used to the offense. He’s also done a great job for us at defensive back. He had a pick-six for 65 yards against Central Catholic and had a fumble recovery to end the game last week.”