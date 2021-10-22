The halftime score was 9-7 and neither team was happy about it.
The Teurlings Catholic Rebels were upset, because they felt like they should have been leading by more than two points.
The Westgate Tigers were disgruntled at their level of play, while feeling fortunate to be that close on the scoreboard.
The visiting Tigers decided to feature junior wide receiver Dedric Latulas in the second half and he delivered with two quick touchdowns to provide Westgate the boost it needed for a 33-26 road win over the Rebels in a District 5-4A homecoming showdown.
“I felt like we started a little bit slow,” Latulas said. “Then we saw a few things we felt like we could exploit and they just couldn’t stop us after that. We came out hot in the second half and kept our eyes on the prize and we did well.”
After recovering the onside kick to open the second half, the Tigers promptly marched 49 yards on five plays to grab the lead for good on a 28-yard touchdown pass to Latulas.
“We work a lot on being aggressive,” Latulas said. “It was the ball, me and him, so I felt like I needed to win and I came down with it.”
Then on the first play of its next possession Westgate struck again with an 85-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Doucet to Latulas for a 20-9 cushion.
“It feels great that I can be someone the team can rely on,” Latulas said. “The guys put their trust in me and I deliver, so that feels real good.”
Indeed, the Tigers (6-2, 2-0) were fortunate to only trail by a bucket at the half. Teurlings took a 3-0 lead on Bradford Cain’s 25-yard field goal with 9:37 left until intermission.
One drive later, Rebels’ quarterback Preston Welch got hot with four straight completions, including a 20-yard touchdown pass to Cade Robin with 2:30 left until half.
Instead of being able to enjoy the momentum shift, it ended quickly for the Rebels.
First, the extra point was missed and then Derek Williams returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown to make it 9-7 at the half.
“That kickoff return was huge, because we couldn’t generate anything offensively in the first half,” Antoine said. “It was just a dropped ball here, a false start here, a holding call here. I felt like we were driving the ball good at times and we just weren’t executing. We were shooting ourselves in the foot.”
The two Latulas touchdowns got Westgate the lead, but it was two critical fumbles that ended the Rebels’ first two drives of the fourth quarter that really sunk Teurlings.
“Huge,” Antoine said. “Our defense has been bailing us out all year to be honest.
That’s two huge fumbles. A couple of interceptions we dropped right in our chest, so we’ve got to clean that up.”
The fumbles kept Welch’s good night – 23-of-44 passing for 271 yards and three TDs – from producing a homecoming victory. Kentrell Prejean added six grabs for 93 yards and a score, while Tanner Brinkman rushed for 93 yards for the Rebels (5-3, 0-3).
Meanwhile, Westgate’s two-quarterback system worked perfectly. When Jordan Doucet had a few rough spots in the pocket in the first half, Brennan Landry came on with four completions for 37 yards to get the offense clicking again.
And then Antoine went back to Doucet, he delivered with 174 yards and the two TD tosses to Latulas, not to mention rushing for 119 yards and two scores.
“We’ve got a TV system on the sideline, so we kind of showed him (Doucet) some things they were giving us,” Antoine said. “When you get back in, just be ready and Brennan, hold it down until we can figure it out. Brennan did a good job as well.
“It’s going to be good going forward. You’ve got a game plan for both of them.”
And the finishing blow was delivered by power back Steven Antoine with 86 yards on 21 carries.
“When we’ve got that four-minute offense, we’ve got to go out there and do it,” coach Antoine said. “Steven Antoine, you’re getting the ball and they know you’re getting the ball, so let’s go. We pride ourselves on that. I feel like with the weapons we have on the perimeter, if we can run the ball and sustain that throughout the playoffs, I think we’ve got a great shot.”