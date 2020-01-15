Last year’s 2-1 loss to No. 15 Neville in the second round of the Division II playoffs has been one of the St. Thomas More boys soccer team’s driving forces during this season, but revenge is not what the Cougars seek, coach Mark Hiller said.
Rather, a new season is a chance to prove what Hiller believed STM was last year — one of the best teams in the division that was capable of winning a state championship, which it has done seven times in school history.
They lost just twice during last year's regular season and went into the playoffs on an eight-game winning streak. But with their season on the line after a first-round bye, the second-seeded Cougars didn’t look the part of a contender at home against the Tigers, and Hiller faults himself.
“I take responsibility for that game,” said Hiller, who is in his second year as STM’s head coach. “I failed to motivate the boys to a level that they needed to be at. So this year we came back, and it’s one game at a time. That’s been a focus of every single game, especially in high school. We’ve got to be the hardest-working team on the field because, otherwise, games like Neville can happen.
“So, yeah, last year is a big motivation for us, but it’s not a revenge thing. It’s ‘get right’ on our part — do what was meant to happen last year.”
The first 13 games are an indication of what kind of focus STM is exhibiting this season. After Tuesday’s 6-0 win against Sam Houston in District 3-II play, the Cougars (11-1-1) have won nine straight games and are ranked No. 1 in this week’s Division II power rankings.
“The last few games we’ve played really well, especially attacking-wise,” said Hiller, whose team has outscored opponents 23-0 over the past four games. “The biggest thing is the boys are working hard. The transition of attacking or defending from the front has been brilliant. This is as well as we’ve played. I still feel like we need to get to another level if we want to win state at the end, but we’re playing as well as we’ve played all season, for sure.”
The win against the Broncos likely sets up a district championship game between STM and No. 2 Beau Chene, a semifinalist last year, on Jan. 28 in Arnaudville. The Cougars beat the Gators 3-1 last year to claim their fourth straight league title and 17th overall.
Hiller is hoping to remain in the top two when the playoff pairings are revealed next month. The goal is to avoid playing a semifinal game on the road, like Beau Chene had to do last year against eventual-champion Holy Cross.
“If they played that game at home,” Hiller said of the Gators, “they’d probably be state champions.”
The Cougars graduated 10 seniors last year, including roughly five starters. Among the key losses were first-team all-state performer Fischer Gaudet and second-team all-state pick Landon Sellers, the latter of whom was a four-year starting goalkeeper and is now an assistant coach. But the emergence of players such as senior JP Koury and junior Alex Slater have helped mitigate the losses.
“They’ve come in with a different mindset and they’ve really contributed at a level that they should,” Hiller said. “They’re probably four or five new starters, but a lot of the boys have been around varsity, at least on the bench, for a while now.”
The physical skillset of 6-foot-3 sophomore Jack Maloney has been especially important in replacing Sellers in goal. STM has conceded just seven goals in 13 games and has produced nine clean sheets.
“We feel (the loss) of Landon’s leadership, which Jack will develop into that leader,” Hiller said. “But in terms of quality, we think Jack is a very, very good goalie. We don’t feel like we’ve got weaker in that position for sure. As we move forward, he’s got to make the big saves in those big games in the state tournament or playoffs.
“That’s where Landon excelled. Landon was an MVP in state championships where he had to make 15-20 saves. Jack is going to have to do the same thing.”
Hiller said sophomore Townes Wallace and senior Kade Theunissen have been the Cougars’ most productive offensive players, and the return of second-team all-state pick Dylan Allred, a junior, adds to STM’s strong attacking unit.
“If they get in front of goal, it’s usually in the back of net,” Hiller said of Wallace and Theunissen, the latter of whom scored twice against Sam Houston and produced a hat trick against Westgate. “Townes is only a sophomore, but I think he’s already one of the top attacking players in the state. I think he’s only going to get better.”