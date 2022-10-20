On the field, it’s been four seasons of varsity competition, but really Southside coach Josh Fontenot has been waiting for this moment for six years.
Yes, for six seasons he’s been building the Sharks’ football program to this point where he hoped it could compete with the powerhouse Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams for the District 3-5A crown.
Certainly, he’s not predicting it, nor is Fontenot counting on it.
But for the first time, Fontenot feels like his Sharks are on the same playing field with the Rams when the two square off at 7 p.m. Friday at Bill Dotson Stadium.
“In the past, we felt like we had to trick them just to get a first down,” Fontenot said. “This year, I feel like we’ve progressed to the point where we can do what we do and still have a chance to win.”
The stakes are certainly high. Fontenot’s Sharks enter the game on a school-record six-game winning streak and are unbeaten in league play at 6-1 and 5-0.
The Rams are 5-2 overall and with non-district losses to Lafayette Christian and John Curtis, but are 5-0 in league play as well.
“I think Southside’s good,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. “Their quarterback is good, the (Aaron) Ford kid can run and they’ve got a big fullback who is good as well.
“Their defense has played well all season for them.”
Southside is coming off a lackluster business-like win over Sulphur with this blockbuster matchup on the horizon, while the Rams lost to “one of the top teams in the state” in John Curtis.
“I think that was a big game for us,” McCullough said. “Certainly we wish we would have won, but playing a team as good as Curtis is important to show you what you need to get better at for Week 11.”
On the defense, that largely revolves around limiting busted assignments, which is going to be a big deal against Southside's option attack on Friday.
Quarterback Landon Baptiste has rushed for 742 and nine scores on 75 carries and also thrown for 282 yards and five scores on 23-of-48 passing.
“Their passing game is kind of like ours,” McCullough said. “You better pay attention, because they’re capable of hurting you with it.”
Ford (95-778, 9 TDs) is the other primary rushing threat for the Sharks, while Brock Jones (9-140, 3 TDs) is the top target.
The Rams counter with one of the area’s most explosive rushers in Keven Williams (98-1031, 14 TDs), as well as a crafty quarterback in Caden DiBetta (22-48-0, 440 yds, 5 TDs) and talented sophomore receiver Russell Babineaux (16-242, 2 TDs).
Defensively, the Sharks are a swarming defense built on speed and aggressive play.
“Barbe’s played a similar type defense against us in the past defensively,” McCullough said. “Southside’s done a good job with it.”
“We’re going to do what we do,” Fontenot said. “Obviously, we’re going to have to make adjustments as the game goes along, but we’re not going to totally change our defense because we’re playing Acadiana.”
The Sharks are hoping the battle in the trenches will be more competitive than ever in this matchup.
“At the very least, we feel like we won’t be at a disadvantage this year,” Fontenot said. “I honestly feel like our offensive line is the strongest part of our team and our defensive line is playing very well.
“Look, Acadiana is still Acadiana. They’re very good. We’re going to have to play well, but I think we’re at the point where we’re not going to just get bullied around for four quarters.”
Acadiana's won seven straight district titles.
"That's always our first goal," McCullough said. "It's the only championship you can win in the regular season, so we still take a lot of pride in that. It's still a big deal for our guys."