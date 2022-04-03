Class 2A basketball showcased a wide variety of talent and teams. And the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State basketball teams reflect that as four schools collected top awards.
Amite senior point guard Jalencia “Jen” Pierre and Episcopal's Taylor Mims Wharton attained Player of the Year and Coach of the Year statusfor the girls squad, while Newman junior shooting guard Chris Lockett and Port Allen coach Dimario Jackson secured those honors on the boys team.
Pierre led Amite to a Class 2A title with averages of 25.8 points, 8.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Southeastern Louisiana University signee averaged more than 23 points per game in the playoffs. She also averaged a double-double in the playoffs with 10.8 assists per game.
Wharton coached Episcopal to an LHSAA girls basketball title game for the first time in school history. The Knights were the Division III runner-up to Lafayette Christian Academy.
Lockett was a returning all-state player who led his team to a Division III boys title. Lockett averaged 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and two steals.
Jackson, an all-state player at Brusly, made the transition from successful player to earn 2A Coach of the Year honors after leading Port Allen, to its third straight title in his first year on the job.
Port Allen, the No. 2 seed, defeated No. 5 Amite 67-49 in the Class 2A State Championship Game.
LSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE CHARTS
BOYS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Braylon Richard Lafayette Christian 5-9 Sr. 12.0
Stewart Bonnecaze Episcopal 6-2 Sr. 21.1
Elliot McQuillan Port Allen 6-1 Jr. 17.0
J’Michael Gray Franklin 5-10 Sr. 22.1
Chris Lockett Newman 6-3 Jr. 13.5
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Leon Posey IV Oakdale 6-2 Sr. 26.3
Kam Williams Lafayette Christian 6-7 So. 16.0
Simeon Powell Amite 5-10 Jr. 13.0
Omarion Miller North Caddo 6-2 Jr. 26.0
Canin Jefferson Newman 6-0 Jr. 15.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: CHRIS LOCKETT, NEWMAN
COACH OF THE YEAR: DIMARO JACKSON, PORT ALLEN
Honorable mention
Camron Smith, Rayville; Demarcus, Dixon, Rayville; Javonte Howard, Lakeview; Derrius Carter, Avoyelles Charter; Desmond Duncan, Winnfield; Zakelvion Gadison, Rapides; TreDez Green, East Feliciana; Daylen Turner, Menard; Jordan Brooks, Port Allen; Jawarren Cade, Many; Kendrell Perry, St. Thomas Aquinas.
GIRLS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Jada Richard Lafayette Christian 5-7 So. 30.0
Peyton Hines Avoyelles Charter 5-10 Sr. 24.0
Jalencia Pierre Amite 5-6 Sr. 25.8
Izzy Besselman Episcopal 5-11 Sr. 20.0
Amari West Rayville 5-8 Sr. 28.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Vivian Sketoe Lake Arthur 5-5 So. 20.0
Mackenzie Joseph Kinder 5-11Sr. 18.0
JaNaiya Fisher Lakeview 5-2 Fr. 19.0
Hailey Brumfield Amite 5-8 Sr. 15.9
Amari Butler Franklin 5-8 Sr. 26.3
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: JALENCIA “JEN” PIERRE, AMITE
COACH OF THE YEAR: TAYLOR MIMS WHARTON, EPISCOPAL
Honorable mention
Eve Alexander, Lafayette Christian; Carlesia Fields, Bunkie; Kelly Norris, Rosepine; Carlisa Mitchell, Rapides; Anaya Yunusah, Newman; Kali Hornsby, Lake Arthur; TaNyjah Plumber, Kinder; Taylor Farris, Rosepine; Marilyn Seeling, Menard; Timberlyn Washington, Lakeview; Monae Duffy, Lafayette Christian; Rontrinia Hawkins, Franklin; Gracelyn Sibley, French Settlement.