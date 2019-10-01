Ascension Episcopal football coach Matt Desormeaux isn’t quite sure what to make of district rival Catholic-New Iberia heading into Friday's league clash in Youngsville.
He’s not alone. Panthers coach Brent Indest isn’t sure what to make of his own team at this point in the season, either.
“It’s hard to get a real feel for how good or how bad they are at each position,” Desormeaux said. “If we played those first three games they played, there’s a good chance we’d be 0-3 too.”
As Desormeaux alluded to, Catholic’s nondistrict schedule was among the toughest of any Acadiana-area team, especially for a small school. The Panthers opened with a home game against two-time Division IV semifinalist Vermilion Catholic. Then Catholic traveled to Breaux Bridge, a Class 4A team that won eight games last year. In Week 3, the Panthers hosted Barbe, a 5A team that also won eight games a season ago.
The result was an 0-3 mark — the first two losses were decided by only nine points — for the two-time Division III finalist. The combined record of those three opponents is currently 10-1.
Then Catholic started District 7-2A play, a league it has dominated the past two years, with a 63-0 win against Delcambre.
So where does Catholic stand after four weeks? Was the nine-touchdown win a boost of confidence?
Even Indest isn’t sure.
“It’s hard to tell because we went from one extreme to another,” Indest said. “Delcambre wasn’t at full strength. They had a few key players out. So that’s a good question. But it is nice to finally knock that win out, and hopefully we’ll be able to use that as a little momentum going into this week.”
A stiff out-of-district schedule is the cost of doing business for successful programs like Catholic. But aside from what he already knows about a Catholic team coached by Indest, the drastic change in competition isn’t helpful to Desormeaux in terms of scouting.
“I know they’re well-coached. I know they’re physical. I know they’re athletic,” said Desormeaux, whose team is 3-1 after opening league play with a 41-8 win against Jeanerette. “It’s hard to get a real good measuring stick on them.”
Ironically, “measuring stick” was the same phrase Indest used to describe what this game is for his own team.
“I think this week’s going to be good measuring stick of where we are moving forward — if we’re going to have a chance to contend in Division III or if we’re just not there yet,” Indest said.
But if recent history is any indication, Catholic should be able to finish the season strong. In 12 district games over the past two years, Catholic has outscored league opponents 721-109, averaging 60 points per game. Houma Christian is the lone new team to District 7-2A.
“Obviously so far they’ve dominated,” Desormeaux said of Catholic, his alma mater. “They’re 2-0 against us, so we know going into it this that it’s their district to lose. So we’ve got to go to try to go in there and take it from them. So it is a big game as far as that’s concerned.”
During those unblemished seasons in District 7-2A, Catholic has beaten Ascension by three scores twice. The first game was a 22-0 win played in sloppy field conditions because of heavy rain. Catholic survived three turnovers with takeaways of its own to win the second meeting with the Blue Gators 58-35.
“I think each one was a different game in itself — completely different teams,” Desormeaux said. “For us, two years ago, we had a really good defense. We lost some starters on offense (including quarterback Jack Vascocu). Last year was back and forth until about two minutes left to go until halftime. We made a couple of big mistakes. We threw two interceptions, and they scored three touchdowns in like three minutes.
“It’s just hard to bounce back when you’re playing a team like that from those types mistakes. So we’re going to have to play mistake-free football to have a chance to win this game.”